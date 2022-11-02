Car on fire and man hurt in Cavan incident

Car on fire and man hurt in Cavan incident

A man was discovered in the vicinity with non-serious injuries.

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 18:10
Noel Baker

A man has been injured following an incident in which a car was on fire in Co Cavan.

Gardaí in Cavan responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in Lakeview Terrace in Cavan town and on arrival at the scene, saw the vehicle was on fire.

Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire and a short time later, a male was discovered in the vicinity with non-serious injuries. He was taken to Cavan General Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

A Garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Cavan are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More in this section

Free School plans Nearly 12,600 Ukrainian students enrolled in Irish schools
Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, Ireland. 25 November, 2020. Free Range Bronze Turkeys at McEvoy's farm in Termonfeckin village, near D Poultry farmers ordered to move flocks indoors amid avian flu threat
Darkness One in four applications for redress related to sexual abuse in Irish schools is rejected
All Souls Silent Walk for the Disappeared

Families of Northern Ireland's Disappeared brave rain for walk in memory of loved ones

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s