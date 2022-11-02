Car on fire and man hurt in Cavan incident

A man has been injured following an incident in which a car was on fire in Co Cavan.
Gardaí in Cavan responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in Lakeview Terrace in Cavan town and on arrival at the scene, saw the vehicle was on fire.
Fire Services attended the scene and extinguished the fire and a short time later, a male was discovered in the vicinity with non-serious injuries. He was taken to Cavan General Hospital by ambulance for treatment.
A Garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.
Gardaí in Cavan are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.