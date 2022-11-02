Union criticises minister in row over therapists' return to special schools

Trade union Fórsa has described tweets by the minister for disability as "not exactly helpful" in a wrangle over the return of therapists to special schools.

Minister Anne Rabbitte tweeted that she had received questions about the issue and that "regrettably, the Fórsa trade union (which represents personnel involved) has issued an instruction of non-co-operation to its members regarding the re-instatement process".

"The union has advised its members not to co-operate with the re-assignment of staff to provide on-site health and social care supports in special schools," she said.

"Obviously, this instruction has impacted significantly on the HSE's capacity to progress the first phase of the project.

"Intensive discussions between HSE and Fórsa are on-going to address the concerns of its members with regard to this initiative, I'm still hopeful of seeing therapists returned and will consider all options."

Negotiations at advanced stage

For its part, Fórsa said it was aware of the tweets and that negotiations were continuing, led by its national secretary, Linda Kelly.

A spokesperson for Fórsa said: "In short, negotiations with the HSE are currently at an advanced stage. The original proposal was unacceptable to Fórsa as it diverted resources away from where they were needed most.

"The union remains confident that our approach can ultimately deliver better for service users, and that’s reflected in the good support the union has received from parents’ groups.

Fórsa is ultimately focused on solving the outstanding problems here and reaching a solution that delivers a better service.

"The minister’s comments at this point in the process aren’t exactly helpful.

"The union did reach out to the minister some time ago with an invitation to discuss these issues. Unfortunately, that invitation was never taken up."

Last September, Ms Rabbitte announced that a process had been commenced by the HSE to reinstate therapists in schools that previously had them. The roles include physiotherapists, and speech and language therapists.

Staffing concerns

The initial decision to remove them from schools was made to allow for the roll-out of the new Progressing Disability Services plan, but Fórsa raised staffing concerns relating to the plan and said there had not been sufficient engagement.

Senator Emer Currie, who has previously raised the issue, said: "The HSE committed to reinstating therapists in special schools by 30 September, but Fórsa understandably raised their concerns about where those resources would come from, given the significant staff shortages we are experiencing in Childrens Disability Network Teams and the pressure therapists are already under.

"Everyone wants the same thing here — therapists in special schools working with children and staff. A workable and sustainable solution has to be found.

"Parents of children in special schools like Danú in Dublin 15 have fought long and hard for a special school, they also need the facilities and supports to go with it."