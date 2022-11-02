Employment of substitute teachers partly blamed for €314m overspend in education

Employment of substitute teachers partly blamed for €314m overspend in education

Minister for Education Norma Foley will update her Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday morning on the overspend with the employment of substitute teachers, particularly in relation to Covid-19, being cited for part of this. File picture: Gareth Chaney

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 01:58
Elaine Loughlin and Ciara Phelan

The Department of Education has spent €314m more than expected as a result of construction inflation, the war in Ukraine, and the need for extra substitute teachers.

Up to the end of September the department had spent €144m more than forecast on current expenditure, while capital expenditure was running €170m ahead of profile.

Education Minister Norma Foley will update her Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday morning on the overspend with the employment of substitute teachers, particularly in relation to Covid-19, being cited for part of this.

School transport also cost €17m more than anticipated due in part to increased costs to cater for additional pupils from Ukraine and contributions paid to bus contractors to offset increased fuel costs.

The cost of building new schools and repairing or extending others has also jumped and the department’s basic costs, based on tender outcomes, increased by 21% in the year to June 2022.

The urgent need to cater for the very large and unplanned influx of significant numbers of children from Ukraine and other countries has also added to the overall spend.

Housing

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will tell the Cabinet that the Housing for All target of 24,600 homes to be delivered by the end of this year is expected to be met.

Completions stood at 20,807 for Q3 of 2022, more than the whole of 2021 (20,560) or any other year since the series began in 2011. Cabinet will be told that between the months of January and September, building started on almost 21,000 new homes.

More than 8,200 social homes are currently under construction with more than 12,000 in the pipeline.

Mr O'Brien will also bring details of the decision to make the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) the statutory body for the new mandatory Construction Industry Register Ireland.

The register was established on a voluntary basis in 2014 by the CIF with around 800 contractors currently signed up. However, it is expected this will increase to around 5,000 once the requirement to register comes into force.

Registration will apply to companies or sole traders who are considered a provider of building works for both residential and non-residential buildings and aims to provide assurance that clients are dealing with a competent and compliant operators.

Obsolete laws

Separately, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath is to seek approval to draft the Stature Law Revision Bill that would remove obsolete legislation. It forms part of an extensive review of thousands of laws which pre-date Independence.

Almost 114,000 laws have been examined as part of the review to date, indicating the scale of the work being undertaken.

Read More

€55m overrun down to extra spending on substitute teachers

More in this section

Patients in a Waiting room A record 27,000 patients in a three-month period left A&Es without getting treatment
Man's body found in Monaghan in unexplained circumstances Man's body found in Monaghan in unexplained circumstances
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visit to Ukraine Irish students to have Q&A with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy this month
Education#HousingPerson: Norma FoleyOrganisation: Department of EducationOrganisation: Construction Industry Register Ireland
<p>Of the 136 applications to date under the redress scheme for victims of sexual abuse in national schools, 99 have been approved. Stock picture: iStock</p>

One in four applications for redress related to sexual abuse in Irish schools is rejected

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s