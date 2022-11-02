Committee set up to warn about dangers of coronaviruses was wound up pre-pandemic

A committee set up to warn about risks to public health from coronaviruses was being wound down in the months before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Zoonoses Committee (NZC), which was established in 2006 to warn about risks from Zoonotic diseases — including coronaviruses — that can spread between animals and people.

According to a response to a Freedom of Information request from the Irish Examiner, it hasn't met since May 2019.

One of Ireland’s leading public health experts, who asked not to be named, said: “You couldn’t really make this up.

“In Ireland, we actually had a committee that could warn about an impending issue with coronaviruses but it was either being wound down or just dying from a lack of support just months before Ireland was hit by a pandemic that killed thousands here and millions around the world.

“The committee was set up with the best of intentions and Ireland was very much ahead of the game in this regard. It was a very good idea, as we can see with the benefit of hindsight.

Dropped the ball

“But Ireland dropped a ball as far as this committee was concerned because it got very little support from on high and wasn’t taken seriously enough in the right circles of the State.”

Some of Ireland’s most eminent scientists, researchers, academics, consultants, and government officials served on the various committees over the years.

In 2018, the year the Virology Journal was warning that H6N1 viruses “possess the ability for zoonotic transmission from avians into mammals and possibly pose a threat to human health”, there were 21 committee members, including vets, environmental experts and public health officials.

There were at least nine senior HSE officials, five medical consultants, three Department of Agriculture officials, a leading academic, and a scientist.

Organisations represented on the committee included councils, the HSE, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Health, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority, and University College Dublin.

The National Zoonoses Committee’s mission statement was to “help to advance the control of zoonotic diseases in Ireland through its support of regional zoonoses committees”.

Information sharing

It was also its “promotion of information-sharing and advice on potential zoonotic risks” and to provide a mechanism for “timely information exchange on zoonotic disease between key stakeholders nationally, regionally, internationally”.

It was also set up to “identify and advise on those zoonoses posing the greatest risk to human health”.

The NZC was also set up to “undertake horizon scanning on emerging zoonotic diseases and new strains of zoonotic organisms”.

The Irish Examiner submitted a request for records on the NZC's recent work, which was turned down by the HSE.

“I have been advised that the National Zoonoses Committee has not met since May 2019 and that its role is under consideration by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine," a spokesperson said.

The Department of Agriculture was also asked by the Irish Examiner to provide evidence of where the committee had provided a timely information exchange mechanism.

The department was also asked what role the committee played in identifying Covid-19 as posing the greatest risk to human health, when did it identify Covid-19 as a great risk to human health, who did it advise once it identified that risk and when did it first start issuing this advice.

Last month, nearly a year after this request was first submitted, the Department of Agriculture said: “The National Zoonoses Committee, which comprises a network of individual experts in the areas of human and animal health with a focus on zoonotic conditions, has been in existence for many years. It has not met for some time now.

“The Department recognises the benefit of such a multi-disciplinary group in the overall context of One Health challenges and has been considering how best it, in conjunction with other relevant bodies, can optimise the value of the committee in this area.”