Oncologist: Unique identifying number for vaccines should be used for all hospital treatments 

All health services should be harmonised, oncologist professor Seamus O’Reilly has said.

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 09:14
Vivienne Clarke

The unique identifying number used for every person who was vaccinated during the pandemic should continue to be used for all hospital treatments.

That is according to oncologist professor Seamus O’Reilly, who said all health services should be harmonised.

Prof O'Reilly was commenting on concerns that there will be a huge increase in the number of cancer diagnoses post Covid-19. 

Referrals from GPs were turning into diagnoses with more cancer diagnoses in the first six months of 2022 than in all of 2019.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned on Monday that Ireland is to be hit by a “frightening” wave of delayed cancer diagnoses next year and, in some cases, it will be too late for medicine.

Mr Martin said medical experts have warned him of “dramatically increasing cancers because of delayed diagnoses” linked to the impact of Covid-19 on the health service.

Eleven years to clear waiting lists

Prof O’Reilly said the concerns were due to a “multiplicity of factors” as he urged anyone with symptoms or concerns to seek care. Earlier detection will mean that less treatment will be required ultimately.

He told RTÉ's Morning Ireland it was easy to look back and say what could have been done better during the pandemic, but everything that could be done was done at the time.

The system had been under pressure prior to the pandemic. Even if the health service were to freeze now it would take 11 years to clear the waiting lists, said Prof O’Reilly.

“We’ve been here before.” 

Cancer services were re-engineered in the 1990s under the Cancer Strategy, which established eight cancer care centres rather than every hospital offering cancer treatments.

Recruitment and retention needed to be accelerated as at present it can take up to two years to replace personnel, said Prof O’Reilly.

“We need to do something now”.

The pandemic had presented the greatest challenge to the State in its history, there was now a “tremendous opportunity” to build on that. It would be a tragedy not to do so, said Prof O’Reilly, adding there needed to be “unity of purpose” within the system.

Healthcare workers were already working hard, now they had to work better, he said.

Taoiseach warns of 'frightening' wave of delayed cancer diagnoses next year 

