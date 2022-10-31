CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett's funeral takes place in Co Longford

The funeral of CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett is taking place in Co Longford today.

The 34-year-old lost her life to an invasive form of cervical cancer on Thursday, and is survived by her two daughters Zoë, 13, and Hailee, eight.

Hundreds gathered at St John’s Church in Longford to pay their final respects to Ms Bennett, with the funeral mass beginning at midday.

Ms Bennett will be buried in St John’s adjoining church yard after the service.

The young mother was diagnosed with an invasive form of cervical cancer in 2017. She settled her High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides in 2021.

In a statement outside the Four Courts at the time she said: “To my daughters Zoe and Hailee, I hope I have done enough to secure you both a future free of financial worries and that even with me not here to guide you, you can both pursue your dreams."

She cried as she said: “And always remember, Mammy loves you. X”

Fellow CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan led tributes to her last week, saying "Lynsey had an amazing will to live."

Mourners follow behind the coffin of CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennet for the Funeral Service in St.John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/ RollingNews.ie

She wrote: "I am very late posting a tribute to @lynseybennettofficial here today because I am not well myself and spent most of the day out at the hospital having a procedure done.

"That, unfortunately, is the reality of living with late-stage cervical cancer as Lynsey would have known only too well these last few months of her very short life, at only 34 years of age.

"I am thinking today of Lynsey's two beautiful girls, Zoe and Hailee, who are so very young to have their mother taken away from them.

"I would also like to sympathise with Lynsey's family and friends. I am so very sorry for your loss.

"Lynsey had an amazing will to live which no doubt kept her alive for as long as she did beyond the 6 month prognosis that she was given.

"Her daughters were able to get some extra precious time to spend with their Mam and make some more memories that they will treasure."

Campaigner Stephen Teap also shared an emotional tribute to Ms Bennett on social media, describing her as a "beautiful person and mother".

Earlier this year, Ms Bennett told Ireland AM she was told she only had six to eight months to live in November 2020.

"To still be here over a year on and be good is just mind-blowing," she said. She also opened up about speaking to her two daughters, Zoe and Hailee, about her condition.

"I have been so honest with them from the start, but in the most gentle way that I could.

“Unfortunately, Hailee's friend's mum died suddenly at Christmas and she's been so scared ever since. She was going to her dad's there two weekends ago and going out the door hugging me goodbye she just turned around and goes 'I hope you don't die'.

The hearse with the coffin of CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett arrives for the Funeral Service in St. John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/ RollingNews.ie

“She realises now that mammies do die’, Ms Bennett said.

Sharing the conversation she had with her youngest, Lynsey said she told Hailee that “no one knows when they have to go to heaven” and she can’t promise how long she’s going to be here.

“The only thing I can promise is that I’m trying my best."

Ms Bennett shared her experience living with cancer through an Instagram page, Cancer With Gratitude, which has almost 65,000 followers.

Her last post on the platform was on Sept 2 and she described the support she was receiving from hospital staff as well as her joy at her daughters moving into second year of secondary school and third class in primary school.

She added a "massive thank you" to those following her page for "messages, checking in, sending love." She said she was "forever grateful" for their support.