Man rushed to hospital after Dundalk shooting

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting incident in Dundalk, Co Louth, this evening.
Gardaí are at the scene of the incident which occurred in the Woodbury Gardens area of the town at around 8.10pm.
In a statement, gardaí said the man's injuries are non-life threatening.
The scene has been preserved for technical examination by garda forensic experts.
Gardaí say no arrests have been made yet and that their investigations into the incident are ongoing.
They have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.
They have also appealed to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling in the Woodbury Gardens area of Dundalk between 7.30pm and 8.30pm to contact them and make the footage available to detectives.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042-9388400.