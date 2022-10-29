HSE chief warns hospitals to ramp up Covid-style emergency plans

The HSE chief operations officer has urged health services to prepare emergency plans similar to those used at the peak of the pandemic as levels of Covid-19, flu, and respiratory viruses among children begin to rise.

Damien McCallion has warned of an “increased risk” unless hospitals begin some escalation of emergency plans over the bank holiday weekend.

The HSE’s €169m winter plan focused on integration between hospitals and community healthcare, so patients can be seen quickly.

However, Mr McCallion has now also urged: “In addition, given the potential for an emergency period during this winter where the full effect of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and Covid-19 could impact at one time, it is crucial that each area has an emergency plan not dissimilar to the peak pandemic response.”

Writing to hospital groups, community healthcare organisations, and the ambulance service, Mr McCallion said there has been a significant increase in RSV among children under four.

Cases of influenza and Covid-19 also continue to increase and services are seeing some impact from a new Covid-19 subvariant BQ1, he wrote.

“This increased prevalence of respiratory illness will clearly further impact our unscheduled care system over the coming weeks,” he warned.

The letter indicates some hospital groups and community areas have already begun working on a higher level of emergency planning, and he said it is critical this is in place everywhere.

“Emergency management is available to assist locally where required in this process,” he said.

HSE chief operations officer Damien McCallion.

Referring to the winter plan, he emphasised that already funded measures need to be in place.

“We know that unless we proactively manage the system into a bank holiday weekend we will carry increased risk into the following week,” he said.

“If you have not already activated your Hospital Escalation Plan and Integrated Operations Group for Winter, you now need to do so. Please ensure all necessary actions are taken to mitigate the risks for patients over the coming weeks.”

The rising trolley numbers also must be focused on, he said.

“The trolley numbers on the 25th October of 530 people awaiting a bed in acute hospitals represents a 52% increase on the same date last year and is one of the highest numbers of patients waiting admission in recent years,” he warned.

He went on to say: “Immediate action is now required given the scale of the increase over recent weeks.”

This needs to particularly focus on reducing delays for people aged over 75, he wrote.

The letter states some hospitals have successfully decreased their trolley numbers.

A National Operations Team will now share the details of how they did this with hospitals that are still struggling.

Reports are also being prepared on staff Covid-19 vaccination levels, he said. “It is essential that we now redouble our efforts to ensure staff are vaccinated,” the letter states.

This comes against a background of warnings from nurses and doctors that staff cannot treat patients on the waiting lists for non-emergency care due to the high numbers of people needing immediate care.

At the same time, GPs have warned people on those waiting lists are becoming more ill as operations get postponed.