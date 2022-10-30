HSE to wrap up counselling service in Creeslough

The HSE is set to wrap up the face-to-face drop-in counselling service in Creeslough three weeks after a gas blast that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured another eight.

The drop-in counselling service has been operating in private rooms behind Brennan's pharmacy in the village.

It will be open next Tuesday and Wednesday before coming to an end while a HSE telephone support line will remain open from Monday to Friday "to answer queries."

An Apple Green service station and several apartments, post office, and main shop were decimated during an accidental explosion in the Co Donegal village.

Those who were killed were aged from 5 to 59 while several of those injured still remain in hospital.

The HSE has been providing support for people struggling in the wake of the tragedy.

That service will not have a "consistent presence" in Creeslough after next week.

"The support service has provided a level of support to the community that is appropriate in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy. The next phase of supports will take a different form," a HSE spokesperson said.

"The HSE also knows that some people need professional supports and services along the way and these will be available in a timely way as they are needed."

Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Sligo has issued a statement saying that a number of programmes will be offered to people in three to four months' time "which is the appropriate timeframe after a traumatic event."

"In the coming weeks and months, a number of other tailored community supports will be facilitated as needed.

"Information will be shared with the community closer to the time.

"The HSE continues to advise people to attend their GP for access to services if and when they feel this is required and priority routes to services (via the GP) will continue for those impacted by the tragedy," they added.

In response to the decision to discontinue the drop-in service, 100 free-of-charge counselling sessions were donated to the community by nine nearby private counsellors.

The majority of these counselling hours have now been allocated.

Sinn Féin’s Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has criticised the decision to end the drop-in counselling service, saying: “This is not acceptable. The HSE must reverse this decision. People are only beginning to deal with the trauma.

“Support must be available and accessible to this community.”

Parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy, who oversaw the majority of the victims’ funerals, had appealed to locals to participate in the HSE counselling and also services provided by the Irish Red Cross.

An investigation of the explosion scene is being coordinated by Garda National Technical Bureau (GNTB) crime scene managers who are highly experienced post-blast investigation experts.

Experts from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and the Health and Safety Authority are also providing valuable assistance and expert guidance on site, while independent specialists in gas and oil installation failures/explosions have also been brought in to assist".

Next Wednesday a community event in association with St. Michael's GAA club is to take place in the Dunfanaghy clubhouse.

There are free 24-hour phone and text support lines available for anyone who may need to call them over the weekend.

Pieta House can be contacted on 1800 247 247, and the Samaritans can be called on 116123, or texted 050808.

People can keep up to date on support services available locally and any updates in relation to transport and food access through the Creeslough View Facebook page.