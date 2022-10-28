Third arrest by detectives investigating Antrim murder

Third arrest by detectives investigating Antrim murder
Liam Christie (PSNI/PA)
Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 22:28
Michelle Devane, PA

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a father-of-three in Antrim.

Police said the man, 43, was taken into custody on Friday and was helping them with their inquiries.

It is the third arrest by detectives investigating the death of Liam Christie on October 20, who was shot up to eight times.

Mr Christie’s body was found in a house in the Craighill area of Antrim.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Our investigation into this appalling murder is ongoing and I continue to appeal to the public for information.

“We are particularly interested in any dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday, October 19 and 12pm on Thursday, October 20.”

Earlier this week a 44-year-old man was charged with murder and firearm offences in connection with the death of Mr Christie.

A 31-year-old man previously arrested over the murder was released on police bail.

More in this section

Ukrainian refugees will be offered 'accommodation only' and must pay for food Ukrainian refugees will be offered 'accommodation only' and must pay for food
Catherine the Fake: O'Brien wrote to Polish horse buyers claiming animal was stolen Catherine the Fake: O'Brien wrote to Polish horse buyers claiming animal was stolen
Florida To Join California As Leader In Reducing Carbon Emissions Ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035 welcomed by environmental groups
murderPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Cork, Ireland. 28th Oct, 2022. Today is the first day of the 44th Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. As well as bands playing in venues, the streets of Cork city host impromptu gigs. Cork city based brass band 'Code of Behaviour' played to huge crowds on Patrick Street. Picture: Andy Gibson.</p>

Cork jazz swings into action as 40,000 revellers expected to attend

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s