Man, 90s, dies in road crash in Co Monaghan

Man, 90s, dies in road crash in Co Monaghan
Three people have died in two separate road crashes in Co Monaghan in recent days (/PA)
Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 13:16
Cate McCurry, PA

Three people have died in two separate road crashes in Co Monaghan in recent days.

A pensioner, aged in his 90s, died after a collision involving a van and a pedestrian which happened on the N2 in Drumgeeny on Wednesday evening.

The man was taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries and later transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, in a critical condition, but has since passed away from his injuries.

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N2 at Drumgeeny between 6.30pm and 7.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

It comes after two people died in a separate road traffic collision in Co Monaghan.

The crash involved two cars and a lorry that occurred at approximately 6.15pm on Thursday on the N2 at Mullaghanee, Castleblayney.

The occupants of one of the cars, a man and woman in their 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

More in this section

Autumn weather Oct 25th 2022 Northern Ireland set for pre-Christmas Assembly election as deadline passes
Two dead and another critically injured in Monaghan crash Two dead and another critically injured in Monaghan crash
Paralympics - Beijing Paralympic Games 2008 - Day Eight Chinese ‘police station’ in Dublin ordered to close
CrashPlace: Republic of Ireland
Stormont Executive

NI Assembly election will ‘definitely happen’ after deadline missed

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.28 s