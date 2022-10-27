Thousands have withdrawn pledges of rooms for Ukraine refugees or are uncontactable

A Ukrainian refugee putting down sleeping bags at Dublin Airport. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 20:45
Jack White

Local authorities are experiencing a "considerable" number of withdrawals of pledges to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, while a high number of pledgers are now uncontactable.

Of the 1,194 pledges received, Cork County Council reported 538 (45%) properties or rooms being withdrawn when followed up on, while they were unable to make contact with 155 pledges (13%).

Waterford City and County Council said of the 351 pledges received, 207 (60%) were withdrawn.

Withdrawal rates of pledges of up to almost 70% are seen across the country based on data received from some local authorities.

Kildare County Council noted that 61% of its 623 pledges were either withdrawn (308) or uncontactable (75).

Longford County Council reported 48 withdrawals out of 99 pledged rooms or properties, while Leitrim noted a 60% withdrawal rate out of 107 pledges.

Dun Laoghaire – Rathdown County Council said out of 472 pledges, 67% were either withdrawn (184) or uncontactable (130).

A spokesperson for Louth County Council said a “considerable” number of pledges relating to rooms or shared accommodation were withdrawn or uncontactable.

'Everyone has been contacted'

Meanwhile, the Irish Refugee Council has received “unsolicited offers” to pledge Ukrainian refugees, saying that although they have managed to match up some pledges, those wishing to house Ukrainian refugees should contact the Irish Red Cross, which has been mandated to lead the pledging process.

The Irish Red Cross has said those who initially pledged but have not heard back have been contacted by phone or email following reports of pledges not being followed up.

A spokesperson also said those who have pledged but have been uncontactable have been emailed.

“Everyone has been contacted, and if we couldn’t get in touch with them due to unavailability or not answering the phone, these have been emailed," said the spokesperson. 

We’re still open to taking pledges and took in 88 in the last week, and these are being speedily dealt with right away by ourselves.” 

A spokesperson for the Department of Integration said the withdrawal of pledges is a nationwide trend for a variety of reasons, including pledges having a maximum length of time.

The spokesperson said: “There is a high number of pledges withdrawn in many counties, and this appears to be a reoccurring trend. This is due to many factors such as pledges being offered for a maximum of three months or pledgers no longer interested in pledging their property.”

“There is also a large number of pledges that are uncontactable despite numerous attempts being made.

“Every effort is being made to activate suitable pledge offers and necessary vetting and inspection procedures are completed. For various valid reasons, not all of them will be withdrawn.” 

