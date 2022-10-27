Families of Dublin and Monaghan bombing victims urge end to 'legacy' bill in UK

Families of victims of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings say they hope a critical British parliamentary report on the controversial ‘legacy’ bill will “cause a change of heart” in the Conservative government.

The legislation, which has already passed the Houses of Commons, offers a conditional amnesty in relation to murders and killings and other crimes linked to the Troubles. It proposes the establishment of a reconciliation commission, participation in which would attract immunity from prosecution.

In addition, all relevant civil actions, criminal investigations and inquests would cease.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, introduced last May, attracted widespread condemnation, including from a range of victims’ groups, Northern Ireland political parties and the Irish Government.

The report of the Westminster Joint Committee on Human Rights said the bill’s approach risks failing to meet the minimum standards required to ensure effective investigations into Troubles-related cases of deaths and serious injury.

It said the right to life and the prohibition of torture under the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) requires investigations into certain cases concerning deaths and serious harm which are independent, effective, expeditious, subject to public scrutiny and involved the next-of-kin.

It also said: “Criminal investigations, prosecutions, and inquests should be permitted to continue, and a more reasonable, longer limitation period should be provided for civil claims.”

Margaret Urwin of Justice for the Forgotten (JFF) said: “We very much welcome this report from the Westminster Joint Committee on Human Rights, which finds that the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is very likely to breach human rights.”

The JFF has long campaigned for justice for the Dublin and Monaghan bombings of May 17, 1974, and other Dublin and cross-border bombings during the 1970s. Ms Urwin said the JFF and the Belfast-based Pat Finucane Centre have been strongly opposed to the bill since it was mooted back in July 2021.

“Academics from QUB [Queen’s University Belfast] and the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) have previously reported that the legislation would not comply with the ECHR and have given a presentation to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement," she said.

“We hope that this report will cause a change of heart and see an end to this appalling bill.” The bill is due before the House of Lords.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday: "We do not support that legislation. Any unilateralism in respect of the Good Friday Agreement is wrong. The idea that people cannot pursue their cases - even civilly, never mind in terms of prosecutions - is unacceptable. Why would we close off any attempt to prosecute people responsible (for atrocities)?"