Demand for 'urgent' emission reductions as UN issues stark warning on global warming

Demand for 'urgent' emission reductions as UN issues stark warning on global warming

Renewable Energy Ireland chairwoman Tanya Harrington recommends more action across power, transport, building, and industry sectors to reduce carbon emissions. Picture: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 17:52
Pádraig Hoare, ENVIRONMENTAL CORRESPONDENT

Ireland has been warned it needs to be more "urgent" in emission-reduction targets, as the UN says there is now "no credible pathway" in place to limit global warming to 1.5C.

Launching its new strategy, industry lobby group Renewable Energy Ireland said there are still barriers to speeding up the transition to cleaner energy. It cited the likes of planning blockages and red tape for various heating schemes as examples of the lack of urgency.

The strategy was launched as the UN said updated national pledges since the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow last November made a negligible difference to predicted 2030 emissions.

The world is far from the Paris Agreement 2015 goal of limiting global warming to well below 2C, preferably 1.5C, the UN's latest report stated.

Despite the call for countries to strengthen 2030 targets, progress since Cop26 is highly inadequate, while global greenhouse gas emissions could set a new record in 2021, it found.

The top seven emitters — China, the EU, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Russia, and the US — plus international transport, accounted for 55% of global emissions in 2020. 

Collectively, G20 members — 19 of the world's biggest economies plus the EU bloc — are responsible for 75%, the report added.

Accelerating climate disaster

Executive director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Inger Andersen, said: “This report tells us, in cold scientific terms, what nature has been telling us all year through deadly floods, storms, and raging fires — we have to stop filling our atmosphere with greenhouse gases, and stop doing it fast.

We had our chance to make incremental changes, but that time is over. Only a root-and-branch transformation of our economies and societies can save us from accelerating climate disaster."

At home, time is of the essence to meet our requirements, Renewable Energy Ireland said.

Chairwoman of the body, Tanya Harrington, said: “If Ireland is to meet its twin objectives of achieving energy security and net zero, we need to urgently remove the remaining barriers to the faster deployment of renewable energy. 

"The strategy we have published outlines how we can achieve more clean, secure, and affordable energy for Ireland, but we know this can only be done by working together with policymakers, industry, and communities across Ireland."

Recommendations for Ireland

MEP Sean Kelly and Renewable Energy Ireland chairwoman Tanya Harrington at the launch of the industry lobby group's strategy. Picture: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.
MEP Sean Kelly and Renewable Energy Ireland chairwoman Tanya Harrington at the launch of the industry lobby group's strategy. Picture: Shane O'Neill, Coalesce.

In a range of recommendations, it called for laws to instruct State planning body An Bord Pleanála to prioritise planning applications for renewable energy and associated grid infrastructure, as well as more encouragement of electric vehicles, enhanced public transport, and cycling infrastructure, while "harnessing Ireland’s strengths" for sustainable biofuels and green hydrogen.

Ireland is one of the most fossil-fuel dependent countries in Europe, spending over €1m every hour on fossil fuels this year alone," said Dr Harrington. 

"With Ireland’s reliance on fossil fuels leaving us exposed to international geopolitical events, and record high energy prices driven by fossil fuels worsening the cost-of-living crisis, immediate policy action is required to reduce emissions across all sectors of the economy."

Read More

Yearly progress in renewable energy rollout must double to reach target

More in this section

General Stock - Newspapers 'Irish Examiner' journalism shortlisted across seven categories in Journalism Awards
Glasses of Beer and Peanuts on a Wooden Table at a Pub, a Close Up High alcohol intake linked with 57% increase in stroke
CC LEINSTER HOUSE Children with cystic fibrosis being used as pawns by pharma company, say doctors
#Climate ChangePerson: Inger AndersenPerson: Tanya HarringtonEvent: COP26Organisation: Renewable Energy Ireland
<p> Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov warned: 'There is no way around the fact that by engaging with Ukrainian military, be it on mines or otherwise, Ireland would clearly be involved in the ongoing conflict in a direct way.' </p>

Filatov: 'No ambiguity about the fact that Ireland is not neutral in the Ukrainian conflict' 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.25 s