Thousands of households living in 'hidden poverty'

Thousands of households living in 'hidden poverty'

The report found almost half of the people who report being materially deprived, but who are not classified as being at risk of poverty, lived in a household where someone reported having a disability, with most of these less than €100 per week above the poverty line after accounting for household size. File picture: PA

Fri, 28 Oct, 2022 - 00:05
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

Almost 70% of people experiencing material deprivation are not classified as being at risk of poverty, according to the ESRI. That means there is "hidden" poverty impacting thousands of households around the country. 

The ESRI's latest report also shows  housing costs — whether rent or mortgage — have a huge impact, with average private rents now almost double their 2012 level. However, income inequality is at new record low.

According to the report: "We estimate that the at risk of poverty rate in 2021 was 15.6% on an after-housing cost basis (amounting to 785,000 individuals) compared to 12.4% on a before-housing cost basis (625,000 individuals).

However, there is a large group of individuals who report being materially deprived but who are not classified as being at risk of poverty. 

We estimate that in 2021, 69% of the 695,000 people experiencing material deprivation — not being able to afford two or more items from a list of 11 essentials — had incomes above the poverty line on an after-housing cost basis. 

"Of these, almost half lived in a household where someone reported having a disability, with most of these less than €100 per week above the poverty line after accounting for household size."

Working poor

The report, Poverty, Income Inequality and Living Standards in Ireland, points to a large group of working poor.

"Although they are at much lower risk of poverty, those living in households where someone of working age is in paid work still make up over one-third of those below the poverty line," it said.

Of the ‘working poor’ group, half are living in rental accommodation, with lone parents accounting for another significant number.

The research was funded by the Community Foundation for Ireland. Writing for the Irish Examiner today, its chief executive Denise Charlton said: "At the heart of the cost-of-living crisis are significant groups of people who are really struggling to make ends meet but yet are not officially recognised as being at risk of living in poverty.

People with disabilities, renters and lone parents are among those who are most likely to being overcome by bills, but whose reality is not captured by official figures.

Ms Charlton also said disregarding rent or mortgage costs when measuring a family or individual’s disposable income is "questionable".

Barra Roantree, an economist at the ESRI and an author of the report, said the housing issue would need a sustained increase in supply, particularly of social and cost-rental housing, while Paul Redmond, economist at the ESRI and co-author, pointed out the working poor were also disproportionately reliant on someone earning the minimum wage, and increasing the minimum wage would have "limited impact".

Read More

Up to 43% of households at risk of energy poverty, warns ESRI

More in this section

Paralympics - Beijing Paralympic Games 2008 - Day Eight Chinese ‘police station’ in Dublin ordered to close
Coronavirus - Fri Mar 26, 2021 Dublin hotel tells more than 400 Ukrainian refugees they must leave
FILE PHOTO Russian Ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov was summoned to Iveagh House today, where he was informed that four Russia Filatov: 'No ambiguity about the fact that Ireland is not neutral in the Ukrainian conflict' 
#HousingPoverty#Cost of livingOrganisation: ESRI
<p>The crash involved two cars and a lorry. File Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Two dead and another critically injured in Monaghan crash

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.254 s