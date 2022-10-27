Rain warning issued for 16 counties tonight

There is a blustery night ahead with widespread rain becoming heavy in places with the chance of embedded thunderstorms. Picture: Damien Storan.

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 13:19
Michelle McGlynn

The unsettled weather continues as a status yellow rain warning has been issued for a large part of the country.

Met Éireann issued the warning for the 12 counties of Leinster,as well as Waterford, Tipperary, Cavan, and Monaghan.

The warning will come into effect at 11pm tonight and will remain in place until 8am on Friday morning.

The forecaster is warning of heavy rainfall that is likely to lead to flooding.

Gales are expected for a time along the eastern and southeastern coasts.

It will be a wet and blustery start to the day on Friday with heavy rain and possible localised flooding.

The south and west will see drier and clearer weather along with a few showers and this will extend to all areas during the morning.

The rest of the day will bring a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers.

Current indications suggest an unsettled bank holiday weekend ahead.

Meanwhile, Cork city escaped major flooding this morning, though city officials confirmed there were minor issues along a number of city centre quays and the Lower Glanmire Road before and after high tide this morning.

Sections of roadway on Union Quay, Morrisons Island and Lavitt’s Quay were temporarily closed off due to flooding but were re-opened within 20 minutes.

Minor flooding is again forecast for this evening due to high astronomical Spring tides and Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment Team is due to meet this afternoon. Motorists and cyclists are asked to exercise caution when travelling in low-lying areas across the city centre this evening.

