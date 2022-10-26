Public warned of dangers of using viral candle trend to heat homes

Public warned of dangers of using viral candle trend to heat homes

'Candles may be seen as a cheap alternative to putting the heating on but can significantly increase the risk of fire if not used safely.'

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 19:00
Rebecca Laffan

People attempting viral DIY methods of heating homes using tealights and terracotta pots have been urged to be cautious.

In an online trend brought about by the cost-of-living crisis, videos are being widely shared online on how to create a chimney-style heating system.

However, Ecclesiastical Insurance Ireland has warned of the dangers of this, having experience with candles being used in heritage buildings and churches.

The insurer has issued an alert following the viral trend, urging people not to take unnecessary risks that could lead to fires in their own homes.

Paul Collins, head of risk services at the insurer said: “The cost-of-living crisis has meant many of us are looking at our energy usage and trying to find ways to save money.

“Candles can create a cosy atmosphere in the home and are used in many of the historic churches and heritage properties we insure — whether as part of regular services, candlelit concerts, tours or screenings.” 

Mr Collins added that “enjoying them safely is the most important thing”, and to avoid dangerous trends and to seek long-term options like improved insulation.

Candles may be seen as a cheap alternative to putting the heating on but can significantly increase the risk of fire if not used safely.” 

It comes as Cork City Fire Brigade is continuing to advise people on such risks during Fire Safety Week.

Cork City Fire Brigade is urging the public to test their smoke alarms regularly as the use of candles in the home increases during the winter months.
Cork City Fire Brigade is urging the public to test their smoke alarms regularly as the use of candles in the home increases during the winter months.

This year’s theme was the importance of functioning fire alarms, something which is hugely important this time of year as more and more candles are being lit in homes, according to second officer at Cork City Fire Brigade Victor Shine.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Shine said: “As we come into the festive season of Halloween and Christmas, there’s a huge increase in candle use for atmospheric reasons.

“There’s an increase of clothing going on fire and decorations going on fire — it is a concern that we have,” he said.

He added more people are lighting stoves and fires as winter approaches, resulting in an increased concern for carbon monoxide risks.

“We have seen an increase in carbon monoxide alarm reports, which is related to the use of open fires, solid fuel stoves and heaters.” 

If using candles in the home, the following is advised:

  • Ensure all fire alarms are working properly; 
  • Make sure any candles are on a heat-proof surface in proper candle holders; 
  • Keep lit candles away from upholstery and curtains; 
  • Do not leave lit candles unsupervised and do not move them;
  • Do not depend entirely on them for light; 
  • Store candles correctly when not in use;
  • Consider using LED, battery-operated alternatives to flame candles;
  • Ensure fire extinguishers and fire blankets are easily accessible.

