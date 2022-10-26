Distribution of €1.3m raised for Creeslough victims begins

Distribution of €1.3m raised for Creeslough victims begins

Workers at the sight of the tragic scene in Cresslough work to seal off the site. Picture: NW Newspix

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 15:22
Neil Michael

Funds from the €1.3m raised jointly by the Irish Red Cross, Applegreen, and An Post for those affected by the Creeslough explosion that killed 10 people on October 7 have started to be distributed.

One family whose car is currently under rubble at the site has been provided with a replacement vehicle. Around €35,000 has been distributed so far. 

It is understood gardaí recently went onto the Applegreen filling station forecourt — which is currently being secured and made safe while still the centre of an ongoing active investigation — to retrieve documents, including a driving licence.

Blast experts are still at the scene and they have recently been joined by experts in gas and oil installation failures and explosions.

It is understood that a current no-fly zone over Creeslough that is due to expire at 4pm on Friday is expected to be extended, as is the amount of time detectives will be at the site.

Gardaí say it is currently undergoing “a make-safe process”, which could see parts of the filling station being demolished.

The 10 people who died were Leona Harper, 14; Martin McGill, 49; Martina Martin, 49; Catherine O’Donnell, 39; and her 13-year-old son James; Jessica Gallagher, 24; Hughie Kelly, 59; Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; and James O'Flaherty, 48.

A further eight people suffered serious injuries, of whom one is understood to remain in a critical condition.

Conor McFadden, who rented an apartment over the Nearby shop, had to be airlifted to St James’s Hospital on the day after suffering severe burns.

More than €1.7m has been raised so far from two funds, one run by the Irish Red Cross and the other from a local man’s GoFundMe page.

An Irish Red Cross spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: “To date around €35,000 has been distributed in immediate humanitarian aid by our members in Donegal.

“They’re in contact with the community on the ground up there. This was arranged following meetings with some of the people in need.

“We are currently planning a co-ordination meeting with those affected by the tragedy and with local community leaders in Creeslough before the weekend.

“The intention is to listen to what the needs are and how to meet them via the fund. We will place additional contact details on our website front page as well this week.” 

They added: “Following our meetings in Creeslough this week we will publish how the scheme is to work.

“The fund has now just gone over €1,330,000.” 

Irish Red Cross General Secretary Liam O’Dwyer is due to arrive in the Co Donegal village later this week to meet community leaders and members of Donegal County Council, which is currently in the process of setting up a working group to coordinate efforts to help those affected by the blast.

A garda leaves flowers at the scene at the Creeslough explosion. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
A garda leaves flowers at the scene at the Creeslough explosion. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A garda spokesperson said: “The scene of the explosion is currently undergoing a make-safe process and experts from a number of agencies stand ready to assist with the Garda investigation into the cause of the blast at Creeslough.

“The scene investigation is being co-ordinated by Garda National Technical Bureau crime scene managers who are highly experienced post-blast investigation experts. 

“Experts from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and the Health and Safety Authority are also providing valuable assistance and expert guidance on site, while independent specialists in gas and oil installation failures/explosions have also been brought in to assist.

“An Garda Síochána retains primacy of the scene with a crime scene manager from the Garda National Technical Bureau overseeing all forensic and expert activities on site.

“An Garda Síochána does not provide commentary or updates on ongoing investigations.”

Execution Time: 0.256 s