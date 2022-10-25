Government removes Russia and Belarus from Short Stay Visa Waiver Scheme 

The Government has removed Russia and Belarus from the Short Stay Visa Waiver Scheme for travellers coming here through the UK, it has been confirmed.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee informed Cabinet that the Immigration Act 2004 (Visas) Order 2014 will be amended to remove the Russian Federation and Belarus from the list of countries who may avail of the scheme.

The Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme allows nationals of certain countries who have entered the United Kingdom on foot of certain UK short-stay visas, to travel to Ireland without the requirement to obtain an Irish visa.

This move will align Ireland with the system of visa waivers in the UK, Ms McEntee said.

She said the decision of the Russian Federation to invade Ukraine, and to recognise a number of non-government controlled areas, including Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent entities is a severe breach of international law.

The minister said Ireland continues to support action at European and United Nations level to call for an end to the unjustified war on Ukraine. With active Irish support, the EU has initiated the largest-ever package of sanctions against the Russian leadership, she added.

As a non-Schengen Member State, Ireland is not bound to comply with the Schengen approach. Ms McEntee also stated:

As well as always requiring individual visa consideration for applications made directly to Ireland, I have today recommended to the Government that we fully align our policy on waiver of visas granted in the United Kingdom.

Among the countries to which the short term visa waiver applies are: Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, China, Columbia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Montenegro, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, North Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Cabinet also agreed that in alignment with Schengen Member States, Irish authorities will not recognise Russian passports issued in occupied foreign regions for the purpose of issuing visas and crossing external borders.

The Minister also announced that Ireland will not recognise ordinary Russian passports handed out to residents of non-government-controlled areas in Ukraine and Georgia.

“The Government is clear that this is a grave infringement of international law and the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of both countries,” she said.

In relation to visa applications from Russian citizens, Ireland currently assesses all visa applications from Russian nationals on a case-by-case basis.

The non-recognition of Russian passports issued in occupied foreign regions will not affect the asylum rights of any individual, or the right of any Ukrainian national who is entitled to temporary protection.