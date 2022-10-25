Government removes Russia and Belarus from Short Stay Visa Waiver Scheme 

Government removes Russia and Belarus from Short Stay Visa Waiver Scheme 

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the move will also align Ireland with the system of visa waivers in the UK.  Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 21:54
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The Government has removed Russia and Belarus from the Short Stay Visa Waiver Scheme for travellers coming here through the UK, it has been confirmed.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee informed Cabinet that the Immigration Act 2004 (Visas) Order 2014 will be amended to remove the Russian Federation and Belarus from the list of countries who may avail of the scheme.

The Short-Stay Visa Waiver Programme allows nationals of certain countries who have entered the United Kingdom on foot of certain UK short-stay visas, to travel to Ireland without the requirement to obtain an Irish visa.

This move will align Ireland with the system of visa waivers in the UK, Ms McEntee said.

She said the decision of the Russian Federation to invade Ukraine, and to recognise a number of non-government controlled areas, including Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent entities is a severe breach of international law.

The minister said Ireland continues to support action at European and United Nations level to call for an end to the unjustified war on Ukraine. With active Irish support, the EU has initiated the largest-ever package of sanctions against the Russian leadership, she added.

As a non-Schengen Member State, Ireland is not bound to comply with the Schengen approach. Ms McEntee also stated:

As well as always requiring individual visa consideration for applications made directly to Ireland, I have today recommended to the Government that we fully align our policy on waiver of visas granted in the United Kingdom. 

Among the countries to which the short term visa waiver applies are: Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, China, Columbia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Montenegro, Oman, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, North Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Cabinet also agreed that in alignment with Schengen Member States, Irish authorities will not recognise Russian passports issued in occupied foreign regions for the purpose of issuing visas and crossing external borders.

The Minister also announced that Ireland will not recognise ordinary Russian passports handed out to residents of non-government-controlled areas in Ukraine and Georgia.

“The Government is clear that this is a grave infringement of international law and the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of both countries,” she said.

In relation to visa applications from Russian citizens, Ireland currently assesses all visa applications from Russian nationals on a case-by-case basis.

The non-recognition of Russian passports issued in occupied foreign regions will not affect the asylum rights of any individual, or the right of any Ukrainian national who is entitled to temporary protection.

 

Read More

Cabinet to meet on refugee crisis as 78 turned away from State accommodation

More in this section

Student health and wellbeing survey Calls to extend specialist counsellor project to post-primary level
Curtain comes down on Corcadorca's final act Curtain comes down on Corcadorca's final act
Worst day of 2022 for patients on trolleys Worst day of 2022 for patients on trolleys
#UkraineUkraine warRussiaEUPlace: IrelandPlace: RussiaPlace: UkrainePlace: UKPlace: BelarusPerson: Helen McEnteeEvent: Ukraine WarOrganisation: United NationsOrganisation: Department of Justice
<p>Callan Larkin, 15, and his 13-year-old brother Kraig Larkin were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday, October 22, 2022.</p>

Gardaí concerned for safety of teenage brothers  missing from Sligo since Saturday

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.256 s