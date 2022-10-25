Worst day of 2022 for patients on trolleys

The worst day of the year so far for patients on trolleys saw 669 people without a bed with those in Cork and Limerick hospitals worst affected.

Some 15 hospitals across the country did not have a single available bed, with 270 of 282 adult intensive care beds occupied.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation called for non-urgent care to be stopped again so hospitals can clear the backlog.

They counted 80 people on trolleys or chairs at University Hospital Limerick, 72 in Cork University Hospital, and 28 at the Mercy University Hospital in Cork.

Patients at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) also waited with 28 on trolleys there.

This comes despite significant focus on the Limerick site by HSE specialist teams sent by order of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

INMO general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said this week has seen a 27% increase in patients on trolleys.

“A range of measures must be taken now in the short to medium term including the curtailment of all non-emergency, elective care,” she said.

“Capacity from the private sector must be provided immediately. There needs to be a laser focus on the recruitment and retention of nurses and midwives.”

She called for the HSE specialist teams to also be sent into Cork and Galway hospitals as a matter of urgency to protect patients and staff.

Unsafe care environments for staff

“We know that they are currently operating in truly unsafe care environments,” she said of the nurses.

The emergency department at UHL saw 423 people over Saturday and Sunday, a spokesman said.

Over the last seven days, the department saw 250 people each day, a jump up from 210 seen each day this time last year.

“We are currently caring for high volumes of frail elderly patients and other patients with complex care needs,” he said.

People with less urgent care needs are advised to expect long delays at the ED.

Doctors have been interviewed to work as temporary ED consultants, with clearance ongoing.

Separately, the hospital is seeking approval for two additional permanent ED consultants through the Consultant Applications Advisory Committee.

HSE data shows high demand on hospital beds nationally with five hospitals only having one bed available on Monday including UHK.

Children’s hospitals are also under pressure with just one of 28 intensive care beds available nationally.

Covid-19 numbers in hospitals also remain high at 446 including 18 needing intensive care.