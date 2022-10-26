3,000 money mules operated here in first half of 2022

Money mules as young as 15 have facilitated the laundering of more than €12m through Irish bank accounts in the first half of this year, according to a new report.

The report from FraudSMART says more than €12m has been laundered through Irish accounts with the help of 3,000 money mules between January and June.

The number of money mules has almost doubled on the same period last year, with the average sums of money being laundered standing at about €4,000, according to the report.

FraudSMART is a fraud awareness initiative led by Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

Niamh Davenport, head of financial crime at the BPFI, said: “With our latest figures showing a sharp increase in the numbers of money mule accounts in operation, we are appealing to all consumers to be on high alert to the dangers of this crime.

Those most susceptible to being targeted are often financially vulnerable groups including students, those who are unemployed and people in economic hardship.

"And as the cost-of-living crisis deepens over the coming winter months, we are particularly concerned that criminals engaging in money mule recruitment will seek to capitalise on this.”

According to FraudSMART, the majority of accounts used for laundering were mainly belonging to young adults aged between 18 and 24 years of age, with some being as young as 15.

Ms Davenport warned people can be easily caught out by the promise of quick money for something as simple as opening a bank account on behalf of a criminal, or to allow their bank account be used for the lodgement or transfer of money.

She added:

People can be conned unknowingly or coerced into working with fraudsters through social media posts, seemingly legitimate job adverts or even be approached directly in person.”

“And while on the surface this may seem like a harmless crime to those who get involved, what the money mules often don’t realise is that behind the facade of the quick cash schemes are organised criminal gangs who use the money mule’s bank account to launder money they’ve stolen often from innocent victims they’ve scammed.”

She said those who allow themselves to become money mules and who get detected risk getting a criminal record and sanction, but also may have future difficulties in accessing basic financial services such as opening another account or getting loans.

The report, to be launched on Wednesday, follows the revelation by gardaí last week that more than 4,000 people who have used Irish addresses are laundering money for a notorious west African-based criminal organisation, known as the Black Axe crime network.

Gardaí estimate that up to €64m has been laundered through the accounts for the network, which is also involved in the trafficking of drugs and firearms.