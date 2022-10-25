Gardaí concerned for safety of teenage brothers  missing from Sligo since Saturday

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating two teenage brothers who are missing from Co Sligo.
Callan Larkin, 15, and his 13-year-old brother Kraig Larkin were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Callan is described as being 6’3” in height with a medium build, black hair and blue eyes.
Kraig is 5’7” with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen Callan was wearing a black Nike top and black tracksuit bottoms. It is unknown what Kraig was wearing.
It is believed that the brothers may be in the Ballybrack area of Dublin.
Gardaí are concerned for their safety.
Anyone with information on Callan or Kraig’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Sligo on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.