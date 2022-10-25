Gardaí concerned for safety of teenage brothers  missing from Sligo since Saturday

Gardaí concerned for safety of teenage brothers  missing from Sligo since Saturday

Callan Larkin, 15, and his 13-year-old brother Kraig Larkin were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 14:28
Sally Gorman

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating two teenage brothers who are missing from Co Sligo.

Callan Larkin, 15, and his 13-year-old brother Kraig Larkin were last seen in Sligo Town on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Callan is described as being 6’3” in height with a medium build, black hair and blue eyes. 

Kraig is 5’7” with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Callan was wearing a black Nike top and black tracksuit bottoms. It is unknown what Kraig was wearing.

It is believed that the brothers may be in the Ballybrack area of Dublin.

Gardaí are concerned for their safety.

Anyone with information on Callan or Kraig’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Sligo on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Read More

Catherine the Fake: The fraudster being hunted by gardaí who left a trail of destruction

More in this section

Drug-testing at Electric Picnic found 'dangerously potent' MDMA pills, powders and crystals Drug-testing at Electric Picnic found 'dangerously potent' MDMA pills, powders and crystals
British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly Good Friday Agreement bodies should be used to increase UK/Irish contacts
Irish hospitals break this year's overcrowding record with 669 people on trolleys Irish hospitals break this year's overcrowding record with 669 people on trolleys
Missing people
<p>There have been calls to extend a pilot project that will provide students with access to specialist counsellors to a post-primary level (David Jones/PA)</p>

Calls to extend specialist counsellor project to post-primary level

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s