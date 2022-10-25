Residents of disability centres tell Hiqa they have the same rights as everyone else

Residents of centre for people with disabilities have told the health watchdog Hiqa: “We have the same rights as everybody else" — even though where they live does not always deliver on that principle.

A new report by the Health Information and Quality Authority is based on the views of 80 people in 22 resident forums about their experiences of living in residential services for people with disabilities.

It found many examples where people felt they were respected as well as assisted in being able to make their own choices, about their home, their community and their own rights.

It was illustrated by one resident, Tommy, who outlined his independence — from having his pet cat, going to the post office, the bookmakers and the local pub, and making money by painting and upcycling furniture.

"I save money every Wednesday independently in my local post office," he said, highlighting all the other ways he is in control of his life.

However, that was not always the case elsewhere, with the report highlighting the view of one person: "I don’t feel I get to make decisions… I have no control over my life.”

Hiqa’s deputy chief inspector of social services Finbarr Colfer said: “Feedback from people with disabilities, who live in designated centres, is one of the most important sources of information for Hiqa.

The feedback from residents reminds us about what is important in the lives of people with disabilities living in designated centres.

"Often, the things that are most important are the things that many people take for granted — things like being able to spend time in your own home without having to live with excessive noise, such as shouting, especially in congregated settings or being able to meet other people in the community and participate in activities, such as doing your own shopping, going to the local pub or joining local groups such as walking clubs.

“Listening to the views of residents ensures that we continue to focus on the requirement for providers to uphold the rights of residents and that the will and preference of people with disabilities are respected.

"We also hope that by publishing this report, others will continue to listen to the views of residents and ensure that these are used to inform their work.”