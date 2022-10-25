Good Friday Agreement bodies should be used to increase UK/Irish contacts

Good Friday Agreement bodies should be used to increase UK/Irish contacts

(front row, centre left to right) Karen Bradley MP and Brendan Smith TD, with assembly members and delegates at the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (PA)

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022 - 12:02
David Young, PA

The untapped potential of political bodies created by the Good Friday Agreement should be used to increase UK/Irish relations post-Brexit, parliamentarians have urged.

The British Irish Parliament Assembly, which brings together lawmakers from Westminster and the Oireachtas parliament in Dublin, said a reduction of contact between officials and politicians following Brexit has negatively affected the UK-Irish relationship.

The BIPA held its 62nd plenary sitting in Co Cavan this week.

A new report by the Assembly’s Sovereign Affairs Committee highlighted that, before Brexit, UK and Irish representatives met regularly at official and ministerial levels during EU proceedings.

Senator Emer Currie asking a question during the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly (Liam McBurney/PA)

It noted that the offices of their respective delegations were located next door to each other in Brussels.

These regular contacts offered opportunities to build informal relationships which helped mutual understanding and cooperation, the committee said.

It has now called on both governments to maximise the potential of other structures, established under the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, to find new ways to increase informal relations.

It said formal meetings of both parties through the British Irish Council and the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference should be “less episodic” and not only focused on crisis events.

The lawmakers said their own body – the British Irish Parliamentary Assembly – could also be further developed as a forum to address bilateral issues.

Committee chair Senator Emer Currie said: “Regular contact, formal and informal, have been the bedrock of the relationship between our two countries, and it was strongest when they were most regular.

“It took Brexit to realise just how important it had been.

“We don’t think new bodies or institutions are necessary to recreate the contact we had.

“Instead, regularising and prioritising meetings of the institutions of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, as well as widening their scope, should go a long way to further deepening our close and historical ties.

“The very nature of Brexit means a potential divergence in law and regulation.

“We need a plan to build understanding and cooperation even if we choose different paths.”

Read More

Stormont election will not bring protocol resolution any closer – DUP leader

More in this section

Ulster powersharing Stormont election will not bring protocol resolution any closer – DUP leader
Partial solar eclipse How to watch this morning's partial solar eclipse in Ireland
Irish woman, 75, dies after falling during hike in Mallorca Irish woman, 75, dies after falling during hike in Mallorca
BrexitIreland#Northern Ireland#BrexitPlace: EuropePlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said Ireland cannot guarantee housing for refugees arriving from Ukraine in the next couple of weeks (Damien Storan/PA)</p>

Ireland cannot guarantee homes for Ukrainian refugees, says Tánaiste

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.257 s