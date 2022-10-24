Irish woman, 75, dies after falling during hike in Mallorca

An Irish woman has died after falling while hiking in Mallorca, Spain, last Sunday afternoon.
It is understood that the 75-year-old woman, who has not yet been named, died after she fell while on a guided excursion with a group of tourists along the Puig Roig circuit, a popular hiking route in the Escorca municipality in Mallorca.
Local reports say the woman fell some 60ft or so after losing her balance close to Pas d’en Segarra. She sustained serious head injuries in the fall.
Police mountaineers and firefighters attended the scene when the alarm was raised at around midday on Sunday, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Her body was later removed by Guardia Civil helicopter to a heliport at a hospital in the town of Inca.
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance to the woman's family.