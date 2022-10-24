Citizens' assembly for young people makes 58 recommendations to tackle climate change

Children in Ireland have demanded that the planet be treated "like our family and friends", following the first citizen's assembly for young people.

Some 35 children and teens were assembled from 500 would-be participants from across the country for the historic first such assembly, with six key messages formulated for policymakers to consider.

The findings, which were presented to Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan, include treating the planet with respect and kindness, as well as current generations not burdening future generations because of an inability to act now.

Every decision must take biodiversity into account, with children and young people included in decisions being made about it, they said.

Biodiversity protection must be a shared responsibility and a global collaboration, they said, while resources must be consumed in moderation.

Mr Noonan offered assurances to the assembly in Killarney National Park that "your recommendations will help to inform strong policies for nature protection and restoration so that you can see nature thrive again".

He added: "I know that there is a big job of work to do, and I feel the responsibility of it."

58 calls to action

The young members came up with 58 calls to action across seven themes, including education and awareness-raising, governance, restoring and rewilding, habitat and species protection, energy and transport, overexploitation, and waste and consumption.

The Children and Young People’s Assembly aimed to inform the Citizens' Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, which is taking place over the course of this year, tasked by the Oireachtas with examining how the State can improve its response to the issue.

Dr Diarmuid Torney, research consortium lead and an associate professor in the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University, said: “Ireland has developed a strong reputation over the past decade in the inclusion of the voices of the adult population in policymaking through citizens’ assemblies. But to date, our citizens’ assemblies have not included the voices of children and young people.

It has been inspiring to work with the children and young people participating in this unique process to enable them to learn more about biodiversity loss and formulate their calls to action.

"I hope that this assembly can serve as a template to give children and young people their chance to have their opinions heard and acted upon.”

Dr Clodagh Harris, research consortium member and senior lecturer in the Department of Government and Politics at University College Cork, said: "This assembly offers an important opportunity for children and young people to be involved in decisions on biodiversity loss that will impact their futures and those of their children and grandchildren.”