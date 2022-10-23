Woman killed and two others injured in Kilkenny crash

Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 15:00
Greg Murphy

A woman in her 40s has been killed and two others injured after the car she was driving was involved in a crash in Co Kilkenny.

The incident happened at around 7.30am on Sunday on the N10 at Templemartin, between the Hebron Road roundabout and the M9 motorway.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, however, a passenger in the same car, a woman in her 50s, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny where he is receiving treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gradaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and are particularly looking to speak to motorists who were in the area at the time of the crash who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

