Thunderstorms and heavy rain to dominate today with risk of flooding

Ireland will see more thunderstorms, showery and often heavy rain, and spot flooding today but temperatures will remain mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Met Eireann has forecast that scattered showers will continue early tonight. Scattered outbreaks of rain will push into western areas during the night, gradually spreading eastwards.

Some pockets of mist and fog will develop overnight in light to moderate southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Met Eireann says that tomorrow will start generally cloudy with scattered patches of rain.

"Brightening up through the day with scattered showers and sunny spells developing. There is a chance that some showers will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds."

It will be briefly drier on Monday night and early Tuesday but turning wet again later in the day. There will be further spells of wet and breezy weather through the rest of the week. However, it will stay mild.

Met Eireann indicates that Wednesday will be a blustery day with scattered showers, most frequent and heaviest over the western half of the country with longer dry and sunny spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

On Thursday showers or longer spells of rain will develop through the day, with the chance of some heavier bursts. Very mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.

The further outlook for the week is that it will stay mild with rain and showers at times, alongside possibly breezy conditions.