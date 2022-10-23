Thunderstorms and heavy rain to dominate today with risk of flooding

Thunderstorms and heavy rain to dominate today with risk of flooding

Met Eireann has forecast that scattered showers will continue early tonight. Scattered outbreaks of rain will push into western areas during the night, gradually spreading eastwards.

Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 11:03
Olivia Kelleher

Ireland will see more thunderstorms, showery and often heavy rain, and spot flooding today but temperatures will remain mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Met Eireann has forecast that scattered showers will continue early tonight. Scattered outbreaks of rain will push into western areas during the night, gradually spreading eastwards.

Some pockets of mist and fog will develop overnight in light to moderate southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Met Eireann says that tomorrow will start generally cloudy with scattered patches of rain.

"Brightening up through the day with scattered showers and sunny spells developing. There is a chance that some showers will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate west to southwest winds."

It will be briefly drier on Monday night and early Tuesday but turning wet again later in the day. There will be further spells of wet and breezy weather through the rest of the week. However, it will stay mild.

Met Eireann indicates that Wednesday will be a blustery day with scattered showers, most frequent and heaviest over the western half of the country with longer dry and sunny spells elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

On Thursday showers or longer spells of rain will develop through the day, with the chance of some heavier bursts. Very mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.

The further outlook for the week is that it will stay mild with rain and showers at times, alongside possibly breezy conditions.

More in this section

Dublin Airport T2 Checkin Ukrainian refugees forced to sleep in Dublin Airport after Citywest closure
'They literally saved my life': PJ Gallagher spent three months in hospital for depression and urges others to seek help 'They literally saved my life': PJ Gallagher spent three months in hospital for depression and urges others to seek help
Garda stock Gardaí investigating  unexplained death of man, 60s, in Dublin overnight
Ulster powersharing

Martin urges DUP to restore powersharing at Stormont ahead of election deadline

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s