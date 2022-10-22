Gardaí investigating  unexplained death of man, 60s, in Dublin overnight

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating the death in unexplained circumstances of a man in his 60s in the Dublin 15 area in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 2.50am, gardaí received reports of a male with unexplained injuries on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

The man was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was later pronounced dead.

The body has since been taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted today, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"Gardaí are appealing to any person who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward," said a garda spokesperson.

Any road users, particularly taxi drivers, or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí, it was added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.