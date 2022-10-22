Gardaí investigating  unexplained death of man, 60s, in Dublin overnight

Gardaí investigating  unexplained death of man, 60s, in Dublin overnight

generic stock garda jacket generic stock gardai garda check point, road stop squad car police car garda car garda crest garda shield armed guard armed gardai garda helicopter

Sat, 22 Oct, 2022 - 11:08
Rebecca Laffan

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating the death in unexplained circumstances of a man in his 60s in the Dublin 15 area in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 2.50am, gardaí received reports of a male with unexplained injuries on the Old Navan Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15.

The man was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he was later pronounced dead. 

The body has since been taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem will be conducted today, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"Gardaí are appealing to any person who were in the vicinity of Blanchardstown Road North, the Old Navan Road and Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and surrounding areas between 12am and 3am and observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward," said a garda spokesperson.

Any road users, particularly taxi drivers, or pedestrians who were travelling in these areas at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to gardaí, it was added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Serious, overworked, very sad male health care worker Australian healthcare sector looks to Ireland to tackle staff shortages
Revenue seize almost €370k cash in van at Dublin Port headed for UK Revenue seize almost €370k cash in van at Dublin Port headed for UK
Conservative Party Conference 2022 Life after No 10 – what might be next for Liz Truss?
<p>Paul Jackson, group commercial director of McBurney Transport, said the Irish Sea trading arrangements were a ‘complete disaster’ (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Full implementation of NI Protocol ‘would halt east-west trade within 48 hours’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.211 s