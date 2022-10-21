Revenue seize almost €370k cash in van at Dublin Port headed for UK

Revenue seize almost €370k cash in van at Dublin Port headed for UK

Detector dog Robbie with the seized cash. Picture: Revenue

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 17:04
Sally Gorman

Revenue officers have seized almost €370,000 in cash and £1,200 in sterling found at Dublin Port on Wednesday.

The money was discovered concealed in a truck heading for the UK.

It is suspected the cash is connected to criminal activity and will be detained by Revenue for the next three months.

A man in his 50s from the North was taken to Store Street Garda station for questioning. Investigations are ongoing.

Wednesday's seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. 

If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Read More

Hutch trial hears exactly when and how evidence was collected

More in this section

Conservative Party Conference 2022 Life after No 10 – what might be next for Liz Truss?
Estate Agents Signage Half of shared equity scheme grants used for homes in Dublin and Kildare
Teenage mental health stock Policing Authority says domestic abuse is 'mental violence' for children affected
CrimeGardaiOrganisation: Revenue
<p>Paul Jackson, group commercial director of McBurney Transport, said the Irish Sea trading arrangements were a ‘complete disaster’ (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Full implementation of NI Protocol ‘would halt east-west trade within 48 hours’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s