Revenue seize almost €370k cash in van at Dublin Port headed for UK

Revenue officers have seized almost €370,000 in cash and £1,200 in sterling found at Dublin Port on Wednesday.
The money was discovered concealed in a truck heading for the UK.
It is suspected the cash is connected to criminal activity and will be detained by Revenue for the next three months.
A man in his 50s from the North was taken to Store Street Garda station for questioning. Investigations are ongoing.
Wednesday's seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.
If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.