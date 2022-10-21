Catherine the Fake: Who is the Cork woman at the centre of six fraud investigations?

A woman at the centre of an investigation into fraud in the horse industry is thought to be hiding out somewhere in Ireland, as gardaí try to locate her.

Corkwoman Catherine O’Brien, originally from Buttevant but with an address in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, is wanted for questioning by gardaí investigating allegations of fraud in the sale of horses in the past three to four years.

She has not lived at her Dungarvan address for several months.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have been a victim of such a fraud and who has not reported it to them to come forward. They are also hoping that people with knowledge of her whereabouts will come forward.

The house owned by Catherine O'Brien in Dungarvan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Today, the Irish Examiner publishes the first half of a two-part investigation into the activities of Ms O’Brien, who was the subject of a High Court judgement in February in favour of the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The judgement allowed the bureau to seize a Landrover Discovery it claimed was bought by her with the proceeds of criminal fraud.

Ms O’Brien has issued judicial review proceedings against the Director of Public Prosecutions following her conviction, in her absence, in June 2021 for 34 counts of animal welfare legislation breaches relating to horses seized in Co Wexford. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest following her conviction.

Gardaí describe her as a “person of interest” in their investigations into fraud in the sale of horses.

Off the radar

One garda source said: “We don’t believe she has left the country. How she is hiding out, we don’t know. She is obviously being facilitated by somebody because she has no obvious means of income or anything like that. It is an unusual one for us.”

He added: “She is very much gone off the radar at the moment and we are actively looking for her and we are looking for any information on her.”

Gardaí believe she has not been claiming any social welfare payments, while there has been no financial account activity which can lead them to her whereabouts.

She failed to appear in court in Waterford in April in a case being taken by the State in which she was the main witness in a case against two men accused of a single count of demanding money with menace from her in September 2019.

A garda spokesman appealed to people in the horse industry who have been victims of fraud to come forward.

He said: “If somebody has been subject to what they believe to be criminal activity or been subject to some sort of a fraud by anybody, including Catherine O’Brien, then they should come forward and report it to us.”

Read More Catherine the Fake: The fraudster being hunted by gardaí who left a trail of destruction