Over a quarter of children admit struggling to switch off from smart devices

Almost 30% of children find it difficult to switch off from smart devices and a quarter believe they are wasting time online, it has been revealed ahead of this weekend's 'cyberbreak'.

The initiative, now in its third year, encourages families to put devices aside for a 24-hour period. The charity behind it, CyberSafeKids, said a new survey shows the hold such devices have on young people and family life.

It asked 3,150 children aged 8-13 for their views, with 27% saying they find it hard to switch off from smart devices. A quarter of respondents felt they waste a lot of time online, and 42% said their parents think that "I spend too much time online".

While 44% said spending time online is mostly a positive experience, in relation to what they are doing, 39% said they spend most of their time on gaming, followed by 22% watching videos on platforms such as YouTube and 17% are using social media, including Snapchat and TikTok.

Just 3% spend time creating things, such as using drawing apps, iMovie, or Photoshop, and only 3% used their time online to look up information.

Tougher safeguards

CyberSafeKids has been among the groups calling for tougher safeguards to ensure age limits are adhered to when joining social media apps, but the survey found that almost the same percentage of eight-year-olds (17%) are using WhatsApp or iMessage as 12-year-olds (18%) and 13-year-olds (19%).

Boys were much more likely to play games online, while girls spent a higher proportion of their time using social media, watching YouTube videos, and chatting with friends.

This year's CyberBreak runs from 5pm today to 5pm on Saturday, encouraging families and schools all over Ireland to participate in taking an important break from the online world.

CyberSafeKids CEO Alex Cooney said: “Our CyberBreak campaign is not about calling out the internet as a negative force in our lives — on the contrary, the internet is a tremendous resource for all of us and in so many ways a huge asset to our lives.

There is, however, plenty of evidence to show that it is also pervasive and all-consuming in terms of our time and attention, and it can be really difficult to 'switch-off'.

"CyberBreak is for families and is about taking that time out, to reset the balance, and to spend quality time doing fun stuff together offline."

Child psychotherapist Colman Noctor said it is important to monitor the quality of screen time rather than just focusing on the length of screen time for children.

“CyberBreak's key message is so important," he said. "Sometimes we need to take that time to reset the balance between our online and offline lives, and this can be particularly the case for children’s wellbeing.

They are exposed to too much, too often, and at too young an age. We need to shift that emphasis.

"Technology is not going anywhere, we just need to get better at taking back control of how much time we’re spending online and calling out the gaming and social media companies for using opaque practices for holding our attention.”

This year's CyberBreak is supported by the Lifes2Good Foundation and its CEO, Maurice McQuillan, said it is an important initiative: "Almost every element of our life has an online focus, which at times can be overwhelming."