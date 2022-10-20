Almost 600 poisonings involving cosmetics were recorded last year

Almost 600 poisonings involving cosmetics were recorded last year

By far the highest number of cases was in the age group between one- and four-year-olds, when babies and toddlers start moving around and get their hands on things they are not supposed to.

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 13:15
Ken Foxe

More than 11,000 suspected poisonings were reported last year, including 37 involving mushrooms and other fungi, and 588 cases involving cosmetics.

Data from the National Poisons Information Centre (NPIC) reveals 687 cases related to infants aged up to 12 months, with another 4,614 cases involving one- to four-year-olds.

While most calls originated from medical facilities or members of the public, there were also 14 enquiries from prisons, 10 from dental practices, and 10 from members of the press.

NPIC said of the calls it received, 6,954 cases involved “accidental” ingestion of a substance that might have been poisonous.

There were another 50 cases of adverse reactions, 171 involving recreational abuse of prescription or illegal drugs, and 1,923 relating to what were described as “therapeutic error”.

Another 1,414 cases were thought to have been “intentional”, according to the figures.

By far the highest number of cases was in the age group between one- and four-year-olds, when babies and toddlers start moving around and get their hands on things they are not supposed to.

There were also 486 cases involving over-70s, with a small majority of cases in all age groups involving females — or about 50.7% of the total — rather than males.

Poisoning of animals

Not all cases involved humans either, with 92 calls about poisoning of animals including domestic pets or livestock, according to data released under FOI.

The months with the highest incidence of suspected poisonings were May, June, July, and September, when more than 1,000 cases were reported in each month.

Lower rates were reported during the winter, with just 840 calls in each of January and November, and a yearly low of 752 in December.

The largest number of calls related to suspected poisonings which took place in a home environment with 9,985 recorded as “home/domestic”.

There were also 13 cases in GP surgeries, 53 in agricultural workplaces, 239 in nursing or care homes, 73 in schools, and 116 in a “public area”.

The highest number of cases involved drugs, either prescription or illegal, with 8,877 reports about potential poisoning.

There were also 870 incidents involving plants and 218 described as “agricultural”. The NPIC said the substances used in suspected poisoning incidents were sometimes recorded under multiple categories.

An information note said: “Case records … are from self-reported calls. They reflect only the information collected when the public or healthcare professionals report an actual or potential exposure to a substance, or request information on the treatment of poisoning.

“Exposures do not necessarily represent a poisoning or overdose. The NPIC sometimes receives more than one call about the same patient so there may be multiple case records for one patient. One call may involve multiple products or substances, so the number of products is greater than the number of calls.”

Read More

Every day, 7.5m litres of sewage are poured into Irish waters — sixteen years after EU deadline 

More in this section

Update: Missing Dublin man located safe and well Update: Missing Dublin man located safe and well
Germany Weather Thunderstorms trending as more unsettled weather on the way
Comforting hands. Close-up. Surgical gloves. Fix staffing crisis or waiting lists could double, homecare providers warn 
poisonOrganisation: National Poisons Information Centre
<p>Walkers brave the rain in Bray, Co Wicklow yesterday afternoon. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

Brighter, drier weather forecast following stormy conditions overnight

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s