Brighter, drier weather forecast following stormy conditions overnight

Met Éireann is forecasting drier, brighter conditions on Thursday, following heavy persistent rainfall and thunder and lightning around the country on Wednesday night.

The forecaster said there would be some early showers on Thursday morning, which will give way to sunny spells by the afternoon.

The temperature is expected to be mild for this time of the year, ranging between 15C and 18C.

Mist will affect some southern and eastern coasts and hills in moderate southeast breezes, strengthening in the southwest later in the day. Some more persistent rainfall will develop in the southwest of the country later on Thursday evening.

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 20, 2022

On Thursday night, rain will spread across Munster before extending to most of the country overnight. Met Éireann also said a few thundery downpours are possible in southern coastal counties late on Thursday night.

A yellow thunderstorm warning, issued for the entire country on Wednesday afternoon, lifted late last night, as did an orange warning for counties Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

The east and southeast of the country experienced thunder, lightning, and some localised flooding throughout the day yesterday.

In Wicklow on Thursday afternoon, black smoke was seen billowing from a wind turbine, leading to speculation it had been hit by lightning strikes during the storm.

Smoke seen coming from a wind turbine leading to speculation that it may have been hit by lightning strikes off the coast of Wicklow. Picture: Amy Kinsella

Wicklow chief fire officer Aidan Dempsey has said the fire service understands the turbine is being allowed to “burn itself out” due to the dangers responding to it would cause when no lives are “currently at risk".

“It is understood the turbine was struck by lightning. These turbines were planned for decommissioning next year,” Mr Dempsey further said.

The intense storm also impacted the newly refurbished Leinster House, as water was seen leaking into the Dáil Chamber and the Seanad.

Weekend forecast

Friday will see widespread showers and some longer spells of rain, though there will be some dry and bright periods too, particularly earlier in the day. Temperatures will range between 14C and 17C in fresh and gusty southeast or variable winds.

Showers are also forecast for Saturday, especially across Connacht and Ulster, where some will be heavy and prolonged. However, across Leinster and Munster, there will be long dry spells along with some sunshine.

Overall, Saturday is expected to be relatively mild, with temperatures of between 13C and 17C.

Sunday looks set to be a mostly cloudy and damp day with showery outbreaks of rain, and further heavy downpours, especially in Leinster.