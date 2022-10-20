Gardaí searching for missing Dublin man, 75

Gardaí searching for missing Dublin man, 75

Noel Keegan. Picture: Garda Info

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 07:45
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Noel Keegan, 75, from Swords was last seen in the Beaumont area of Dublin 9 on Wednesday, October 19.

Noel is described as 5’11” in height and of thin build. 

He has white/grey hair and blue eyes. When he last seen, Noel wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, a blue short sleeved shirt, a black body warmer, black trousers and black shoes. Mr Keegan also wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

