Thunderstorms trending as more unsettled weather on the way

While the weather made for good content, it also caused dangerous and hazardous conditions.

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 23:09
Michelle McGlynn

As night fell on Wednesday, the darkness was banished for a few moments each time a bolt of lightning ripped through the night sky.

A day of numerous weather warnings and updates turned into a night where the entire country was under a status yellow thunderstorm warning.

Some said the thunderstorms were the worst they had experienced in years - younger people said they had never seen the likes.

Old and young alike, people were quick to start snapping pictures and taking videos of the illuminating weather. It wasn't long before #thunderstorm was trending on Twitter.

While the weather made for good content, it also caused dangerous and hazardous conditions.

Localised flooding was reported in many areas and road users are advised to exercise caution if travelling.

Earlier, a vessel off the coast of Wicklow reported seeing a wind turbine on fire.

Elsewhere, the heavy rain saw water leaking into the newly refurbished Dáil Chamber as well as the Seanad.

 

Evelyn Cusack, Chief Meteorologist at Met Éireann, warned the bad weather would continue overnight.

"We had clusters of thunderstorms moved in from the Irish Sea affecting the greater Dublin area, parts of Wicklow and it is moving up the east at the moment," she said.

"Scattered across the rest of the country there are some pockets of wild weather as well, I'm afraid. There is a danger and a risk of thunderstorm activity in many areas bringing localised flooding."

Thursday morning brings with it a few showers but overall there will be plenty of dry weather with some bright or sunny spells.

 

Breezes will strengthen in the southwest as the day progresses while persistent rain will develop in the southwest in the evening.

There is another wet night in store on Thursday with outbreaks of rain in many areas with some heavy falls possible.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain which could turn heavy at times.

Over the weekend, Storm Armand is set to bring tropical style rain and humid conditions.

The storm - which is named by the Portuguese meteorological office - will bring more thundery downpours.

"Storm Armand won't give us stormy wind but it is going to give us very warm, humid, tropical air over the weekend and further bands of heavy, thundery rain," said Ms Cusack.

 

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says also warns that current conditions are going nowhere.

"Really over the course of the next couple of days, we are likely to see a repeat scenario at various stages as showery bouts of rain push from the south.

"They will bring quite a lot of moisture and, of course, a continuing risk of thunderstorms."

Mr Nolan explained that while the southerly airflow is mild that means it can carry more precipitation in the air.

 

"The fact that it is originating from the more tropical area means it can carry quite large quantities of rainfall and that is why we are seeing the particularly heavy falls of rain through last night and over the next couple of days too."

A status orange thunderstorm warning for counties Dublin, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford expired at 11pm on Wednesday while the country-wide status yellow warning is in place until 1am on Thursday.

