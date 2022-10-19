'A missed opportunity': Mixed reaction to changes in mortgage lending rules

There has been a mixed reaction to the unexpected changes to Ireland’s mortgage lending rules that will see aspiring homeowners able to borrow increased funds.

The changes announced by the Central Bank will see first-time buyers able to access additional bank funding equivalent to half their salary from next year.

The move, announced following what the regulator described as a “comprehensive review”, will see first-time buyers permitted to borrow up to four times their income before tax — an increase from the 3.5 times figure that previously applied.

For a couple earning €100,000 jointly, the funds they will have access to will increase from €350,000 to €400,000.

A solo buyer, meanwhile, on €50,000 would now be able to borrow €200,000, as opposed to €175,000 previously.

A number of other changes have also been implemented, with separated or divorced people now able to be considered as first-time buyers under the ‘fresh start’ principle, while homeowners seeking to top up their mortgage may do so under the new rules providing the loan still applies to their principal residence.

Public survey

The Central Bank said the decision, the first change to its rules since their inception in 2015, had been arrived at following a public survey which received more than 4,000 responses.

“We have listened and learned,” the regulator said in a statement.

Sinn Fein’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said the rule changes serve as a reaction to failures in the Government’s housing policy.

He said he was “deeply concerned” the Central Bank had acknowledged the changes may see prices increase once more.

Mr Doherty, who had previously said Sinn Féin would not seek to have the rules changed, said while the adjustments regarding divorced people’s ability to borrow were “welcome”, chasing rising house prices “with more money and debt is a serious risk”.

Social Democrats housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan said the rule changes make the delivery of more affordable homes by the Government “absolutely critical”.

He said the changes had been lobbied for by developers, on whom the onus now is to deliver more affordable homes.

“They’ve got their whole wish list now, and they’ve never delivered up until this point,” he said.

'Missed opportunity'

Property Industry Ireland has welcomed the changes but said the announcement had been “a missed opportunity” and that a debt-service-to-income service — a measure of how well a person can service their monthly debts — would have made more sense.

The Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland said it would be reviewing the changes “carefully”, adding the rules as they stood had been critical for “ensuring the stability of the banking system”.

Separately, mortgage broker Joey Sheahan said the measures will come as a “much-needed reprieve” for second-time buyers, who will now only have to save a 10% deposit for a new home compared with the previous figure of 20%.

He said the changes are “particularly pertinent” for people who have been through a separation or divorce.

Mr Sheahan added the changes would ease pressure on developers to deliver homes at unsustainable prices given the rise in construction costs seen over the past 36 months.