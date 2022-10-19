A fifth of school principals working 60+ hours a week due to admin burden

A fifth of school principals working 60+ hours a week due to admin burden

A survey of its members by the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals found 75% are spending more than 30 hours a week on admin.

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 13:06
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

One in five post-primary principals is working more than 60 hours a week, with many bogged down with “time-consuming” school administration over actually leading their schools.

A survey of its members by the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) found 75% are spending more than 30 hours a week on admin.

A further 61% of NAPD members said they believed the current working conditions make the job of principal unsustainable, with many describing the last two years as the most stressful in their careers to date.

Schools are not equipped or trained to deliver therapeutic and counselling solutions to the many students badly in need of them, according to NAPD president Rachel O'Connor. 

To date, counselling solutions have been provided on a goodwill basis by our guidance counsellors and year heads, amongst other groups. This is not sustainable, and students deserve better. 

"The HSE has a role to play in addressing this shortcoming and in ensuring the students are getting the services they require." 

Irish primary and post-primary schools have taken in approximately 11,000 school-going Ukrainian refugees so far in 2022, she added. 

"Our members and wider school communities have worked tirelessly to accommodate these new students and support them as they adjust to a new culture, a new language and a new education system. 

"We will continue to do everything in our power to soften their landing and we ask that the Department of Education to continue to support us in our efforts." 

Teacher shortages are also creating an "admin headache", according to the NAPD, with many schools still struggling to fill vacant posts as mid-term break approaches. 

Read More

Warning of increase in anxiety, self-harm and depression among primary school children

More in this section

Businessman Calculating Tax By Small And Big House Models First-time buyers now permitted to borrow up to four times their income before tax
Gynecologist in gloves holds brush and gynecological glass More accurate test for cervical cancer ‘great news’, say campaigners
Irish Aid Annual Launch Coveney: Ireland must use wealth to help ease ‘extraordinary suffering’ across the world
SchoolsSchool principalsOrganisation: National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals
<p>Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan.</p>

Protests outside abortion providers 'include graphic images, religious imagery and aggression'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.239 s