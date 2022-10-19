A fifth of school principals working 60+ hours a week due to admin burden

One in five post-primary principals is working more than 60 hours a week, with many bogged down with “time-consuming” school administration over actually leading their schools.

A survey of its members by the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD) found 75% are spending more than 30 hours a week on admin.

A further 61% of NAPD members said they believed the current working conditions make the job of principal unsustainable, with many describing the last two years as the most stressful in their careers to date.

Schools are not equipped or trained to deliver therapeutic and counselling solutions to the many students badly in need of them, according to NAPD president Rachel O'Connor.

To date, counselling solutions have been provided on a goodwill basis by our guidance counsellors and year heads, amongst other groups. This is not sustainable, and students deserve better.

"The HSE has a role to play in addressing this shortcoming and in ensuring the students are getting the services they require."

Irish primary and post-primary schools have taken in approximately 11,000 school-going Ukrainian refugees so far in 2022, she added.

"Our members and wider school communities have worked tirelessly to accommodate these new students and support them as they adjust to a new culture, a new language and a new education system.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to soften their landing and we ask that the Department of Education to continue to support us in our efforts."

Teacher shortages are also creating an "admin headache", according to the NAPD, with many schools still struggling to fill vacant posts as mid-term break approaches.