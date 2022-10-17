GAA players and parents urged not to buy cheap and  'dangerous' helmets 

GAA players and parents are being urged not to cut corners when it comes to buying helmets, as reports of injuries due to below-standard helmets are on the rise.

It comes amid a recent increase in the purchasing of cheaper helmets online from non-reputable retailers, as well as the modification of helmets after purchasing such as removing or swapping faceguards.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) have partnered with the GAA to warn consumers of the risks of these unsafe helmets.

Pat Kenny, CCPC Commission member, told the Irish Examiner that anyone buying a helmet should always look out for the CE mark.

“This is on our radar as it was brought to our attention that there were social media marketplaces selling helmets that fairly obviously didn't meet the standards.

“They're much cheaper. So now, when money is tighter, some people are going to be tempted, but it’s not a saving you really want to make.”

Mr Kenny advised consumers to ensure the helmet is safe before purchasing, and the best way to do so is to purchase from retailers recommended by the GAA or to look for the CE mark.

“We provide consumers with information on what a proper CE mark looks like because manufacturers do try to fake them,” he said.

“Next, when it arrived was it assembled? Is the documentation in English intelligible? If it's not, that's a giveaway. Does it have rough edges or screws protruding, does it look like it's well made?

“These are the issues that immediately should trigger something with you. But in general, I think the best advice is to not click buy until you can see that it has a CE mark and if it doesn't, when it arrives, then send it back.”

Mr Kenny added: “It's a difficult time at this point, it's a big expense especially when you’ve got all these other expenses.

Children will all be losing them or breaking them and stuff like that. But this really isn't a way to save money

Jim Bolger, GAA/Camogie Association Helmet Workgroup chair, said the GAA is reiterating the message to players and consumers to purchase a helmet that meets the GAA’s requirements to protect from facial or eye injury.

“If there's cheap helmets on the market online, people think that they're the real deal,” Mr Bolger said.

“However with these, the face guard is put on separately. Any helmet that meets the standard, it includes the face guard — it’s all part of the system”

He added that there have been “a number of serious injuries attributed to helmets that were not meeting the standard”.

However, some injuries were linked to changing the face guard, he added.

“Because aesthetics was an issue, people liked the look of a particular helmet even if it was non-compliant. And then people were complaining that they had more visibility with a particular type of face guard so they were changing the original face guard for a different one which was undermining the integrity of the helmet system. That’s very worrying.”

Stars asked to lead by example

Mr Bolger said the onus is not only on the individual player to wear compliant helmets, but for top players to set an example.

“Kids of a certain age are very impressionable and want to wear what their heroes or iconic players are wearing.

“There are some retro helmets that are being worn by top players as well and they are very expensive and are non-compliant for the most part as well.”

He said that the GAA has a committee in place to “address this challenge”.

“Something we have to look at what’s the most important part of your playing case. For hurlers, protecting the head and facial area is really very important and we have to get that message across.

“It's not about whether it looks cool or trendy or whatever, it's about what level of protection it gives the player.”

For consumers who have safety concerns about a helmet they’ve already purchased, the CCPC advises them to stop using the product immediately and to contact the consumer helpline on 01 402 5555 and to contact the manufacturer or retailer with details of any faults or issues.