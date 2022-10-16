Gardaí begin door-to-door enquiries as they probe cause of Creeslough explosion

Gardai have started 'door-to-door' enquiries in the Donegal village of Creeslough as part of their investigation into the horrific explosion which claimed the lives of 10 people when it ripped through the Applegreen Service Station on October 7.

A Garda spokesperson warned villagers that they have launched local enquiries and, as part of the investigation, locals will be asked if they noticed anything unusual in the moments before the explosion.

A possible gas leak is one theory which is being considered by investigating officers.

The Garda spokesperson said: "We wish to make members of the Creeslough community aware that Gardaí are in the area at present conducting routine door-to-door enquiries and that this will also be the case over the coming weeks.

"We certainly do not wish to cause any alarm or upset by calling to houses in which residents are unaware of our intention to do so.

Please inform neighbours and friends of our intention to call by, especially those who are not on social media. Thank you.

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty said previously that the more technical details of the investigation had now commenced.

Meanwhile, investigators are still picking their way through a huge mound of debris removed from the site of the blast and stored at a site on the outskirts of the village.

The debris was taken there by dozens of local contractors from the site of the blast in the hours and days after the explosion.

As well as masonry and furniture from apartments destroyed in the blast, some personal items including clothing and footwear can be seen in the rubble.

Gardai remain at the scene of the debris as it will form a part of the overall investigation into the possible cause of the blast.