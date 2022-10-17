'As dire as it is': Eviction ban is not enough, Simon chiefs warn

The heads of two of the main agencies supporting those in homelessness believe that the situation is now so dire that a ban on evictions is just part of the solution.

Both Wayne Stanley, spokesperson and head of policy for Simon Communities, and the newly-appointed chief executive of Dublin Simon, Catherine Kenny, said a crisis response is needed through the winter and beyond. They are encountering growing levels of rough sleeping and families bedding down in garda stations.

Mr Stanley said: "When I talk to my colleagues around the country, unless action is taken quickly, and crisis level action, it is very hard for people on the frontline engaging with people to see where the horizon is, and where they can offer them hope.

"That is as dire as it is. Simon Communities are about solutions — but it is very hard to see where the horizon is on this, it is so bleak at the moment."

HAP report

Mr Stanley was speaking ahead of the launch of the Locked Out report, which showed that in September, there were effectively no properties anywhere in the country available to people on the standard Housing Assistance Payment and just 35 open to people on the discretionary HAP.

Simon is encountering growing levels of rough sleeping and families bedding down in garda stations. Stock picture

He also referred to rising levels of rough sleeping in different parts of the country, with Ms Kenny agreeing that Dublin Simon is seeing the same issue.

Rise in numbers seeking help

She said the organisation has also seen a rise in the number of elderly people and those working who are looking for help. Mr Stanley said he is worried that more people will become homeless and remain in emergency accommodation for longer unless crisis measures are taken.

Ms Kenny said: "We need to look at all vacant properties, not just vacant residential properties, and look at a programme of refurbishment or redevelopment and looking at different models of housing and accommodation.

"The cost of living is a significant factor in the emerging trends," she said, adding that the influx of Ukrainian refugees and others also show the desperate need for more accommodation options.

'We're over-reliant on HAP'

Liam is one example of the difficulties now faced by many. The single man is staying at an emergency homeless shelter with the Simon Community. He rented his own place and was approved for HAP two years ago. He has found nothing he can afford.

"The best example I could give you is a friend has a one-bed and the rent is €1,500," he said. "HAP covers about €600 and he pays the rest."

Wayne Stanley still believes changes could be made to HAP to help bridge that gap further, but he adds: "The big thing with HAP now is that we have become so over-reliant on it."

Dublin Simon CEO Catherine Kenny says Ireland needs to look at a rapid programme of refurbishment to bring vacant buildings into use, including properties which had not been used as residential dwellings. File picture

For Catherine Kenny, it is a time of unprecedented challenge while taking over from the recently-retired Sam McGuinness. She said the capital could lead the way in tackling the many issues.

"We need to get better at prevention," she said. "We have intervention at the point of crisis but it needs to go back further, it doesn't take into account the warning signs, that people are ending up in situations that are not sustainable."