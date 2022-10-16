Woman in critical condition after being found unconscious with unexplained injuries

The scene on the N5 at Cloggernagh, Islaneady, has been preserved for forensic examination.

Sun, 16 Oct, 2022 - 12:01
Sally Gorman

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman aged in her late 50s was found unconscious with unexplained injuries in Co Mayo.

She was discovered by a passer-by shortly after 4am this morning on the N5 at Cloggernagh, Islaneady. She has been taken to Mayo University Hospital in 'critical' condition.

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and local traffic diversions are in place.

 Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and urged motorists with camera footage (including dash-cam) who travelled through Islaneady on the N5 in the early hours of this morning to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 90308200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

