GPs want mortgage supports and fast-tracking of non-EU doctors to address rural shortages

GPs say the shortage of doctors in rural areas could be fixed with mortgage supports for young doctors, financial support for people in rural areas to study medicine and fast-track training for non-EU doctors.

One Co Clare doctor has admitted he can no longer take in new patients. He is not alone with an Irish College of General Practitioners conference on Saturday also hearing many patients cannot get appointments on the day they phone.

Professor Liam Glynn at Ballyvaughan Medical Centre in Clare described their situation as very challenging as they offer care to 350 Ukrainian patients as well as local people.

“I’m working there for 25 years. It’s the first time we have closed our doors to new patients. This is an indictment of where we are in general practice in the country,” he said.

It’s not just in Clare, the vast majority of practices now cannot take on new patients. They are at capacity.”

Prof Glynn, professor of general practice at University of Limerick, said rural practices are particularly vulnerable.

“There is nothing more heartbreaking than knowing there is somebody in your community looking for a GP and you can’t provide it for them,” he said.

Prof Glynn said a pipeline of Irish graduates is needed.

“What that means is incentivising people from rural communities to go to medical school. We know if you are from a rural community you are more likely to go and work there,” he said.

This could include fee support and career opportunities, he said.

The community in Ballyvaughan like many rural areas across Ireland has taken in Ukrainian families.

“We’re a rural practice in which 350 Ukrainians have recently arrived, just to our practice,” Prof Glynn said.

“I believe we have the highest number of Ukrainians in any practice in the country.

We felt we had to respond to that need, and even though it has created significant capacity issues in the practice, we felt we had no choice.”

A Ukrainian doctor is now working with them as a translator, funded by the HSE. Prof Glynn called for her registration as a doctor to be fast-tracked.

At the conference, former ICGP president Tom O’Dowd said the housing crisis is hitting new doctors.

“Many young doctors are not able to afford their own home, not to mind have a mortgage for developing a practice premises,” he said.

“I think that’s quite important, that the State somehow either commissions the private sector or commissions whoever it is to develop premises for multidisciplinary teams.

"This will require a lot of financial engineering and lot of imagination and we don’t have much time. We are in the middle of a crisis and there has to be a response.”

Former ICGP president Tom O’Dowd said the housing crisis is hitting new doctors. Picture: iStock

A workforce paper, presented at the conference, proposed fast-tracking non-EU doctors who already have GP experience into rural areas. They would work under supervision for two years before working independently.

The conference was attended by five newly arrived Ukrainian GPs, accompanied by Dr Kateryna Kachurets, a Ukrainian doctor working with the ICGP and the HSE.

They are based around the country including in Kerry, and wish to work here as GPs. However, registration including English exams could take two to three years, Dr Daryna Pobieriei said.

“It’s frustrating but we understand that it’s a different field, different system and it’s better to prepare for that. We are ready,” she said.

She is working in Wexford with the HSE, connecting Ukrainian refugees with health services including for children’s vaccinations and chronic diseases like diabetes.

Dr Svetlana Busari said: “We also want to be useful for Irish society. We don’t have the opportunity to work as a doctor, and we don’t even know when this process can be completed and we can work. It depends on us and our abilities, but we will do our best.”

A third GP Dr Dmytro Kekukh said he is now working in a Dublin nursing home, a position he got through INTREO.

“It’s hard work compared to work which I did before, but it’s in the medical field so I feel that I am working in a place which might help me with future work,” he said.

The group said it takes up to three months before feeling settled enough in Ireland and ready to start looking at training options.

Dr Igor Chystyakhin is now in Glenbeigh and he said improving his English is his first priority.

Dr Yana Fedirenko said she is not working currently but instead is focused on studying to move herself along the registration process.