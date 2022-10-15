Funeral for youngest victim of Creeslough blast hears of community's 'broken heart'

This morning's funeral Mass of the youngest victim of the Creeslough blast and her father heard the village is “a community with a broken heart".

The funeral of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe is the last for the 10 victims, at it, Fr John Joe Duffy paid tribute to “a little beauty who was a radiant beacon of light of happiness and joy”.

He recounted how the five year-old was so keen to go to primary school that on her way to her local nursery school near her home in Creeslough, she used to wave at teachers and children as she passed and even used to ask if she could come in and play. She eventually started at Scoil Mhuire Creeslough just a few weeks ago.

The little girl, who was a familiar sight in the area around her home as she went about on her pink scooter, also used to put live chickens in a small cart and wheel them around, Fr Duffy said.

The coffins of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal are carried into St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for their funeral mass.

Ever attentive to her appearance, he also said Shauna, whose shoes were always shiny, carried around a spare pencil case at school which contained a mirror, so she could check her hair was OK.

“She left a lasting impression on everyone she met,” Fr Duffy said.

He read out a message written under a photograph of her which referred to her being “chatty and bubbly” and how she had a wonderful giggle.

Symbols of Shauna and Robert's lives were brought up, which included a scooter, a catapult used for hunting, a chess set and Robert’s hat.

Shauna had been in the Nearby supermarket by the Applegreen filling station to buy a cake for her mother Aine when the explosion went off.

President Michael D Higgins (centre) arrives at St. Michael's Church in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal.

Robert, 50, was found clutching her in his arms.

Shauna’s uncle Killian Flanagan later said she was “wrapped in her daddy’s care”.

A total of ten people were killed in the blast, which is still being investigated by gardaí.

Those who died were remembered at this morning's service - Leona Harper, Martin McGill, Martina Martin, Catherine O’Donnell and her son James, James O’Flahery, Jessica Gallagher, Hughie Kelly, as well as Robert and his daughter.

A further eight suffered serious injuries, of whom one is understood to remain in a critical condition.

Conor McFadden, who rented an apartment over the Nearby shop, had to be airlifted to St James’ Hospital on the day suffering severe burns.