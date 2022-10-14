Man, 40s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Donegal

A man has been killed following a single-vehicle collision in Co Donegal this morning.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the R245 at Carrigart at around 8am.
The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries.
His body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.
The road remains closed as a technical examination of the scene is being carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them.
Gardaí can be contacted at Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.