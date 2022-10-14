Man, 40s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Donegal

Man, 40s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Donegal

The road remains closed as a technical examination of the scene is being carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 13:32
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been killed following a single-vehicle collision in Co Donegal this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on the R245 at Carrigart at around 8am.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man aged in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries.

His body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The road remains closed as a technical examination of the scene is being carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of this incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them. 

Gardaí can be contacted at Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Creeslough victim Hugh Kelly had just beaten cancer, funeral hears

More in this section

Some 181,000 people over the age of 65 are on hospital waiting lists Some 181,000 people over the age of 65 are on hospital waiting lists
Money in old hands Over 1,400 millionaires bought Irish residency in the last decade
Explosion at Donegal service station Bishop: Creeslough survivors 'have a sense of guilt'
Explosion at Donegal service station

Creeslough victim Hugh Kelly had just beaten cancer, funeral hears

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s