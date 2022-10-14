Over 1,400 millionaires bought Irish residency in the last decade

Over 1,400 millionaires bought Irish residency in the last decade

To date, more than €1 billion has been invested through the scheme. File photo: iStock

Fri, 14 Oct, 2022 - 11:35
Michelle McGlynn

More than 1,400 international millionaires have bought Irish residency over the past ten years.

The Government's Immigrant Investor Programme grants residency to the super-wealthy in exchange for an investment in the State.

Since it was set up in 2012, 1,431 applications for residency have been granted to millionaires from across the world.

To apply, candidates must have a net worth of more than €2 million and invest significantly in an Irish enterprise, an investment fund, a real estate fund, or a donation to a project of public benefit.

To date, more than €1bn has been invested through the scheme, according to Newstalk.

The most recent example is Louth GAA which has managed to raise €14.8m from foreign investors to put their stadium project back on track.

David Hall, CEO of iCare Housing, says he has used the scheme to raise millions for social housing.

"When the applicant makes a donation and is approved after the rigorous scheme, they give a donation to us of €400,000," Mr Hall said.

The applicant will see no return on the donation which must be given to a registered and regulated charity.

Almost 94% of those granted Irish residency have been Chinese nationals.

There were 25 requests granted to Americans, nine to people from Vietnam, and five Saudis have been approved.

Only three applications were made for Irish residency by Russian millionaires, and all were denied.

The programme has been closed to Russian citizens since March of this year.

Each candidate is screened by the Department with their residency reviewed after two years.

Read More

Vulture funds 'best landlords', says tenancies board chief

More in this section

Gatwick stock Billboards encouraging 'overworked and overburdened' healthcare workers to move to Oz
Pregnancy study Covid-19 health crisis fears ‘may have led to 14% drop in live births in Europe’
Explosion at Donegal service station Oldest Creeslough blast victim Hugh Kelly to have funeral a week after explosion
<p>Father John Joe Duffy lights ten red candles candles at St Michael's Church in Creeslough Co Donegal, for the ten victims of the Applegreen service station explosion as he prepares for Mass. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire</p>

Bishop: Creeslough survivors 'have a sense of guilt'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s