Inflation falls again in September as prices remained unchanged

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 11:00

The price of goods and services increased by 8.2% in the year to September, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has said, down from 8.7% in August. 

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows the inflation rate has fallen in the last two months from a high of 9.1% in June and July.

However, the CSO said this is the 12th straight month where the annual increase for the CPI has been at least 5%.

CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said: "The most significant increases in the year were seen in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels which was up 20.0% and Transport, which was up 11.3%. 

"Increased energy costs are reflected in the yearly increase of Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels with electricity up 36.2%, gas up 53.1%, liquid fuels (home heating oil) up 83.8% and solid fuels up 32.5% in the year."

The CSO added that consumer prices remained unchanged in the month between August 2022 and September 2022.

Mortgages, rent and heating all accounted for price changes in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels.

"The most significant monthly price changes were increases in Clothing & Footwear (+4.0%) and Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels (+1.4%)," said Mr Dawson.

The rise in the latter was mainly due to an increase in the cost of liquid fuels (home heating oil), mortgage interest repayments and private rents.

