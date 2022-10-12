Over €670,000 raised for Creeslough community in 48 hours 

The coffins of James Monaghan and his mother Catherine O'Donnell are carried out of St Michael's Church, Creeslough, after their funeral Mass. They both died following an explosion at Applegreen service station in Creeslough on Friday. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022 - 18:45
Eimer McAuley

A support fund set up to aid those impacted by the Creeslough explosion has seen €673,000 raised so far.

The Creeslough Community Support Fund was set up by the Irish Red Cross in collaboration with An Post and Applegreen in order to provide immediate and long-term assistance to the Creeslough community. 

Ten people died in the small village last Friday after an explosion at a local Applegreen service station with apartments overhead.

The community fund will go towards supporting those who have been bereaved, injured, lost their homes, or left without an income in the wake of the tragedy. 

Private donations and those from companies have poured in over the last two days. 

Irish Red Cross head of fundraising Charlie Lamson said that the widespread support has been greatly appreciated. 

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those so tragically impacted by the disaster. 

"The public overwhelming outpouring of support for Creeslough has once again illustrated that when called on, the Irish public are incredibly generous," he said. 

As a next step, the Irish Red Cross will be engaging with the local community in Creeslough to co-ordinate the allocation of the funds. 

The funerals of several of the victims who died in the explosion have already taken place, where scores of local people have turned out to support their bereaved families. 

Earlier, President Michael D Higgins said the people of Creeslough are showing a great example of solidarity after the tragedy.

The funerals of Jessica Gallagher, 24; Martin McGill, 49; James O'Flaherty, 48; and James Monaghan, 13, and his mother Catherine O'Donnell, 39, have taken place. 

Leona Harper, 14; Martina Martin, 49; Hugh Kelly, 59; and Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe also lost their lives in the explosion. 

Creeslough victims Catherine O’Donnell and son James will be forever 'hand-in-hand'

