Hundreds left on side of roads daily amid pressure on bus system

Hundreds of people are being left on the side of the road every day across the country amid an increasingly stretched bus system, a bus union and driver has said.

As students and young people continue to be priced out of urban centres devoid of housing supply, public transport is under increasing pressure to accommodate commuting from rural and suburban areas.

Speaking at the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) conference in Cork this week, Bus Éireann driver Alan Gallagher said he is forced to leave up to 20 people on the side of the road every day as his bus route between Galway and Castlebar regularly becomes full, but stressed the issue is more widespread.

Mr Gallagher told the Irish Examiner he has seen many third-level students commuting from their family homes or renting “further and further out from city centres to get cheaper accommodation”, and buses are routinely “overloaded” during peak commuting times — leaving people stranded for hours amid infrequent services.

He said “it’s like a perfect storm” as people are missing hospital appointments and there are consistent problems on routes that serve third-level institutions, with Friday evenings leaving Limerick a difficult time to get a seat on a bus.

“It’s putting pressure on the driver as well because you feel bad leaving people behind,” he said. “It’s a major issue.”

Expansion of fleet

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said the union hears reports like this “quite a lot” and called for an urgent “major expansion” of Ireland’s bus fleet to cope with demand.

Ross Boyd, vice president for campaigns at the Union of Students in Ireland, said these stories are “not surprising” and has been caused by “the failure of Government and colleges to build affordable student accommodation, placing increased pressure on public transport from students trying to get an education”.

“While fares have reduced, the frequency of buses has not caught up with demand,” he said, and called for more buses at peak hours. “Unless significant improvements are made, many more students in rural areas will be left behind, both physically and metaphorically.”

Double-decker coaches

In response to a question on the matter at the conference, Bus Éireann chief executive Stephen Kent said getting National Transport Authority funding to introduce double-decker coaches or increase the number of coaches on high-pressure routes “may take a number of weeks or months”.

“We did lots of forecasting during covid, and in the last few months everything has exceeded forecasting for everybody,” he said. “Years ago, the drivers use to say, ‘Why are you running 20-minute frequency with buses that are empty?’ Now we’re filling them.”

Recruiting bus drivers has become difficult. Mr Gallagher said both bus fleet and driver numbers reduced during the pandemic which has made it more difficult to deal with this surge in demand this year.

When Mr Gallagher started more than 12 years ago, he said there were CVs of 50 people on file looking to be hired in his hometown of Ballinea, Co Westmeath.

“Now it took them three months to recruit one driver,” he said. “Recruitment is a problem nationwide.”