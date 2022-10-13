Hundreds left on side of roads daily amid pressure on bus system

Hundreds left on side of roads daily amid pressure on bus system

Stephen Kent, CEO, Bus Eireann speaking at the National Bus & Rail Union conference at the Maryborough Hotel, Douglas, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Thu, 13 Oct, 2022 - 12:30
Conor Capplis

Hundreds of people are being left on the side of the road every day across the country amid an increasingly stretched bus system, a bus union and driver has said.

As students and young people continue to be priced out of urban centres devoid of housing supply, public transport is under increasing pressure to accommodate commuting from rural and suburban areas.

Speaking at the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) conference in Cork this week, Bus Éireann driver Alan Gallagher said he is forced to leave up to 20 people on the side of the road every day as his bus route between Galway and Castlebar regularly becomes full, but stressed the issue is more widespread.

Mr Gallagher told the Irish Examiner he has seen many third-level students commuting from their family homes or renting “further and further out from city centres to get cheaper accommodation”, and buses are routinely “overloaded” during peak commuting times — leaving people stranded for hours amid infrequent services.

He said “it’s like a perfect storm” as people are missing hospital appointments and there are consistent problems on routes that serve third-level institutions, with Friday evenings leaving Limerick a difficult time to get a seat on a bus.

“It’s putting pressure on the driver as well because you feel bad leaving people behind,” he said. “It’s a major issue.”

Expansion of fleet

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said the union hears reports like this “quite a lot” and called for an urgent “major expansion” of Ireland’s bus fleet to cope with demand.

Ross Boyd, vice president for campaigns at the Union of Students in Ireland, said these stories are “not surprising” and has been caused by “the failure of Government and colleges to build affordable student accommodation, placing increased pressure on public transport from students trying to get an education”.

“While fares have reduced, the frequency of buses has not caught up with demand,” he said, and called for more buses at peak hours. “Unless significant improvements are made, many more students in rural areas will be left behind, both physically and metaphorically.” 

Double-decker coaches

In response to a question on the matter at the conference, Bus Éireann chief executive Stephen Kent said getting National Transport Authority funding to introduce double-decker coaches or increase the number of coaches on high-pressure routes “may take a number of weeks or months”.

“We did lots of forecasting during covid, and in the last few months everything has exceeded forecasting for everybody,” he said. “Years ago, the drivers use to say, ‘Why are you running 20-minute frequency with buses that are empty?’ Now we’re filling them.” 

Recruiting bus drivers has become difficult. Mr Gallagher said both bus fleet and driver numbers reduced during the pandemic which has made it more difficult to deal with this surge in demand this year.

When Mr Gallagher started more than 12 years ago, he said there were CVs of 50 people on file looking to be hired in his hometown of Ballinea, Co Westmeath. 

“Now it took them three months to recruit one driver,” he said. “Recruitment is a problem nationwide.”

Read More

Bus driver threatened with rape by gang of teens in Cork said gardaí ‘couldn’t save her'

More in this section

Man appears in court charged with Damien Heagney murder Man appears in court charged with Damien Heagney murder
Close up photo of the hands of a senior woman holding hands of a young woman Women in 80s among those seeking contact with adopted children under new scheme
Electric bill charges paper Inflation falls again in September as prices remain unchanged
#transport#HousingOrganisation: Bus Éireann
Father John Joe Duffy blesses the coffin of Martina Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mother of four Martina Martin had an abundance of love, Creeslough funeral hears 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s