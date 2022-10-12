Minister condemns vandals for 'attacking their own communities'

Vandals who target community facilities are "attacking their own communities", the minister for rural and community development has said.

Heather Humphreys was speaking in the wake of a number of high-profile vandalism incidents across the country over the weekend, including one where a playground in a park in Dublin city centre was extensively damaged by fire.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are investigating the fire in a playground at Weaver Park off Cork Street in Dublin 8 on Sunday.

Ms Humphreys said such incidents are not just crimes against property, they also hurt communities.

She was visiting Fettercairn Youth Community Centre to launch a €12.5m fund to support community centres across the country and pointed to the Tallaght facility as an example of a centre that should be valued.

"I just want to condemn (those incidents). When you're attacking your community, you're attacking everybody in it," Ms Humphries said.

"It's terrible to see that the work and the effort that people have gone to to make sure that they have good facilities for the benefit of the use of everybody, and then somebody comes along and does damage to it — I think that's wrong. I would condemn them for that.

But I would still say we need to invest in our communities, they're integral to the fabric of our society, they're the heartbeat.

This place here (Fettercairn) runs everything. It's so important — the kids get fed here during the day at lunchtime, and there's a darts academy upstairs."

Ms Humphreys said such facilities are "particularly important" in disadvantaged areas where "complex problems" need to be addressed and tackled.

The €12.5m fund is for the upgrade and development of almost 600 community centres nationwide. While this round of funding is limited to €25,000 per facility, the minister said two further tranches will allow centres to apply for up to €100,000 and then up to €300,000 for larger works.

Ms Humphreys also played down the suggestion that the first €200 energy credit being paid to households by the Department of Social Protection will be delayed.

She said that some people may not receive it until December because of how they are billed, but the Government is making the payment available at the end of next month.